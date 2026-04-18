Costco's Oreos Are Different From The Ones Sold At Other Grocery Stores. Here's How

A handful of Oreos dunked in an ice-cold glass of milk — does snacking get any better than that? America's favorite sandwich cookies are truly one of a kind. They have one of the most recognizable and nostalgic flavors in the world of packaged treats. Whether they're blended into a creamy milkshake or stirred into pancake batter, you can always pick up on that signature rich, chocolatey taste and instantly tell the real deal from the copycats.

However, if you've noticed that your Oreos have been tasting a little different lately, you might want to think back to where you bought them. If it was at the membership-only, big-box retailer known as Costco, you're not going crazy. There's a real reason why those warehouse-bought cookies deviate from the flavor you grew up with. Yes, Costco's Oreos — specifically the kind sold in Stay Fresh 12 packs – still consist of two wafers made of real cocoa and stuffed with creme in the middle. But, unlike the Oreos you'll find on the shelf at other grocers, this version does not contain high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavor. Instead, it uses invert sugar and natural flavor.

Costco doesn't give a reason for the recipe change. But the varying sourcing methods and the family sizes used at big-box stores like Costco could explain the difference. It's also important to note that the Oreo cookie variety packs sold at some Costco locations do still contain high fructose corn syrup.