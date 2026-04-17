Score An Italian Soda At Olive Garden With A Simple Ordering Trick
Few things are more fun at your favorite go-to restaurant than knowing how to order off-menu. Secret menu hacks at Olive Garden, for example, feel like a little VIP treat, and they mean you can discover something new even when you think you've tried everything.
An Italian soda is one of the tastiest secret hacks. Despite Olive Garden's Italian cuisine, the restaurant chain doesn't formally offer this delicious drink that can be made in all kinds of fun flavors. All you have to do to enjoy an Italian soda at Olive Garden is ask your server what flavor syrups they have. Politely request they add one to two ounces to club soda. If you want the creamy version, also ask for half-and-half you can splash in at your preferred amount, or whipped cream. You can also ask for garnishes like cherries or lime wedges.
Italian soda was actually invented in the United States, San Francisco to be precise, in 1925. Italian immigrants Rinaldo and Ezilda Torres founded Torani syrups, then created Italian sodas by mixing the syrups into soda water. Eventually, people also began adding cream to the soda, or whipped cream on top. The result is a perfect balance of the syrup's sweetness and any fruity tartness depending on the flavor with the crisp, effervescent soda, and cream adds a rich, desserty finish. There are so many possibilities for Italian soda flavors — just look to Torani's own lineup of syrups from lavender to cheesecake.
Ideas for Italian sodas at Olive Garden
To get a feel for the possible flavors you might be able to get for your Italian soda, take a look at Olive Garden's cocktail menu. Between mixed drinks and flavored coffees, there will be at least some selection of syrups. You'll likely find popular staples like vanilla and raspberry, both classic Italian soda flavors; and grenadine, a pomegranate syrup, is a safe bet because it's a key ingredient in Shirley Temples. But there may also be more unexpected flavors at your local Olive Garden, too.
"A caramel apple Italian soda is completely possible with the ingredients the bartender has behind the bar," says one person on Reddit, explaining they used to work at Olive Garden. Another Redditor says their favorite Italian soda was strawberry mango. The flavor you choose will probably impact your cream-or-no-cream decision. Cream with vanilla, raspberry, or caramel apple would take on a complex treat quality, but might detract from the tropical tartness of strawberry mango. Of course, it's up to you — the beauty of this drink is its customizable nature.
Don't forget garnishes. Cherries, raspberries, orange wedges, lime wedges — request whichever one you think would best complement the flavor you're getting. You could also get creative and think beyond syrups, like requesting the peach purée they use for bellinis. While Italian sodas are an excellent mocktail, if you don't mind some booze, amaretto has the perfect sweet and creamy profile for this drink. Just remember when ordering off-menu: be polite and tip extra.