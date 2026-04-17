Score An Italian Soda At Olive Garden With A Simple Ordering Trick

Few things are more fun at your favorite go-to restaurant than knowing how to order off-menu. Secret menu hacks at Olive Garden, for example, feel like a little VIP treat, and they mean you can discover something new even when you think you've tried everything.

An Italian soda is one of the tastiest secret hacks. Despite Olive Garden's Italian cuisine, the restaurant chain doesn't formally offer this delicious drink that can be made in all kinds of fun flavors. All you have to do to enjoy an Italian soda at Olive Garden is ask your server what flavor syrups they have. Politely request they add one to two ounces to club soda. If you want the creamy version, also ask for half-and-half you can splash in at your preferred amount, or whipped cream. You can also ask for garnishes like cherries or lime wedges.

Italian soda was actually invented in the United States, San Francisco to be precise, in 1925. Italian immigrants Rinaldo and Ezilda Torres founded Torani syrups, then created Italian sodas by mixing the syrups into soda water. Eventually, people also began adding cream to the soda, or whipped cream on top. The result is a perfect balance of the syrup's sweetness and any fruity tartness depending on the flavor with the crisp, effervescent soda, and cream adds a rich, desserty finish. There are so many possibilities for Italian soda flavors — just look to Torani's own lineup of syrups from lavender to cheesecake.