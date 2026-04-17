Keeping your home well-stocked with the essential tools every kitchen must have can lead to overcrowded drawers and countertops. Often, one reliable kitchen tool can actually do the work of multiple with a little bit of creativity and thoughtful repurposing. Think outside the box by transforming the broad side of your box grater into a mandoline-style slicer for the easiest veggie prep ever.

While box graters are typically used for shredding cheese, it's time to consider the most overlooked side of this multipurpose kitchen tool. So long as you take proper precautions — as with any sharp object — the slicing side of your box grater is the ultimate answer for how to cut fruits and vegetables for any of your favorite recipes. If you aren't sure which side this is, simply turn your box grater until you see the face that has one or more horizontal slicing grooves.

These thin and broad openings are ideal for ingredients that need a gentle slice and can be run across the side of your grater. Think of veggies like zucchini, cucumbers, carrots, and potatoes, among others. Whether you're making a refreshing and creamy mizeria cucumber salad or a hearty ratatouille, this is the perfect kitchen tool for the job.