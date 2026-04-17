The Common Kitchen Tool That Makes Slicing Veggies So Easy
Keeping your home well-stocked with the essential tools every kitchen must have can lead to overcrowded drawers and countertops. Often, one reliable kitchen tool can actually do the work of multiple with a little bit of creativity and thoughtful repurposing. Think outside the box by transforming the broad side of your box grater into a mandoline-style slicer for the easiest veggie prep ever.
While box graters are typically used for shredding cheese, it's time to consider the most overlooked side of this multipurpose kitchen tool. So long as you take proper precautions — as with any sharp object — the slicing side of your box grater is the ultimate answer for how to cut fruits and vegetables for any of your favorite recipes. If you aren't sure which side this is, simply turn your box grater until you see the face that has one or more horizontal slicing grooves.
These thin and broad openings are ideal for ingredients that need a gentle slice and can be run across the side of your grater. Think of veggies like zucchini, cucumbers, carrots, and potatoes, among others. Whether you're making a refreshing and creamy mizeria cucumber salad or a hearty ratatouille, this is the perfect kitchen tool for the job.
Tips for using your box grater as a slicer
Make sure the work surface you're using is clean and not slippery — consider placing a folded kitchen towel under the grater — so that you can stand your box grater up or lean it on its side without the risk of it slipping. When slicing veggies that have a high water content, like cucumbers or zucchini, it's a good idea to blot the excess moisture from each slice with a clean paper towel. This is especially important if you're planning on frying or crisping the vegetable slices to achieve the desired texture.
In addition to slicing veggies, you can also use the broad side of your grater on fruits like apples or pears. Add these fruit slices to a grazing board, or get creative and change up the taste and texture of your next salad with a mix of both refreshing sliced fruit and veggies. Not every recipe will lend itself to thinly sliced vegetables, so keep in mind the specific dish you're intending to make. For example, the perfect thickness for your zucchini slices will need to be greater for grilling or frying than if you're turning the veggies into a ribbon salad. Experiment with the broad side of your box grater and you'll find it has infinite uses.