If You're Not Grilling Meatballs, You're Missing Out On This Bold Backyard Flavor

No matter where you are in the world, people love meatballs, from Swedish köttbullars to Persian koftas and Spanish albondigas. So how do you make your meatball stand out from the crowd and turn above average to exemplary? While there are many factors that go into making delicious meatballs — the fat content in the mince, the seasoning, the quality of the panade, the correct rolling technique — the one surefire trick to add bold, backyard flavor to your meatballs is to cook them on the grill.

Take a classic Italian meatball recipe, for example. It traditionally starts with panade, a thick bread-and-milk paste that keeps the meatballs moist, plus ground meat, parmesan, and seasoning. Once you've rolled the meatballs, you would throw them into an oven for 15-20 minutes before taking them out and cooking them in a sauce. This process will deliver great meatballs, no doubt. What it won't deliver is the charred, smoky hit that will make them unforgettable.

Like the oven method, there are two steps when it comes to cooking meatballs on the grill. First, place them on the grill right over the hot coals. Cook them on each side until the surface is charred enough that the meatball will slide right off. This should take around one to two minutes on each side. Next, move the meatballs away from the coals to a part of the grill where the heat is more gentle. Cover and cook for another 15-20 minutes. What you have now are super-smoky, aggressively charred meatballs that truly stand out.