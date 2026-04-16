Dining In Philadelphia? You Might Experience This Uncommon Alcohol Rule

For many of us, choosing a cocktail, wine, or beer is an intrinsic part of dining out. You might be used to perusing the beverage menu just like you do the food menu, picking not just your favorites but things that go well together, too. In Philadelphia, though, your odds of encountering a different kind of experience are especially high. Many of the best restaurants in Philly are BYOB, or "bring your own bottle."

There are BYOB restaurants everywhere, but the City of Brotherly Love has a particularly large number of them. That's because restaurants tend to be BYOB when they don't have a liquor license, meaning they can't legally sell their own alcohol but can allow patrons to bring in their own. And Philadelphia is a city with notorious struggles around obtaining a liquor license.

Pennsylvania is one of 17 control states or jurisdictions, where the government controls wholesale alcohol sales. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board set a limit on how many new liquor licenses it would grant restaurants in Philadelphia back in 1939, and that quota has been hit, so there simply are no new liquor licenses for Philly restaurants. The only way a restaurant can get one nowadays is if another restaurant with a license sells theirs. They can charge exorbitant amounts thanks to scarcity — as much as $300,000 compared to around $4,300 to $5,800 in New York City. It's cheaper and easier for Philly restaurants to just adopt the BYOB model.