Give Pulled Pork Sandwiches A Cheesy Upgrade With This Southern Staple

Pulled pork sandwiches are plenty good as they are. After spending hours hovering over the slow cooker until the slab of pork is fork-tender, however, having a merely "good" sandwich seems like a waste. But, good news: you don't need much to bring it from "good" to "raving in the family's chat about it". Just a stop at the condiment aisle and a box of pimento cheese.

It's no surprise that this quintessential Southern dish can be made tastier with a Southern spread. Pimento cheese can turn a simple barbecued sandwich into a flavor-fest by bringing both tanginess and creaminess that cuts through the heaviness of pulled pork. With its peppery bite, it won't taste as one-dimensional as good-old mayo. Simply spread it onto the roll, then pile on the warm, shredded pork (you can also drizzle it straight onto the meat for extra richness — up to you). The creamy texture also acts as a moisture barrier, keeping the bread from soaking up the meat's juices and turning soggy — handy if you're packing it for later.