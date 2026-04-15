The One Beverage Flight Attendants Secretly Hope You Don't Order (And Why)

Flying can be a stressful ordeal. By the time you battle your way through a busy airport and take to the skies, you just want the comfort of your favorite drink. But due to factors from science to logistics, there might be a few limitations around what's ideal to order. You should never order shaken cocktails on an airplane, for example, because most flight attendants don't have the equipment or the time to make them. And there's also a particular soda that, while certainly possible to serve, flight attendants secretly hope no one will order: Diet Coke.

This is because Diet Coke is fizzier than other sodas, which means it takes flight attendants longer to pour it. They have to pour slowly and keep letting the soda's foam calm down before pouring more. Other drinks pour so much faster, they can serve multiple passengers in the time it takes to provide one Diet Coke.

Why is Diet Coke so especially effervescent? Because it's easier for bubbles to form and pop in a liquid doesn't have sugar and so isn't viscous. Plus, in order for bubbles to develop, the surface tension of a liquid has to be lower, meaning that the bonds between the molecules in that liquid can be broken — otherwise those bonds act like bubble barricades. Diet Coke has potassium benzoate and aspartame, which are considered "surfactants," or chemicals that can actually lower a liquid's surface tension. Between the lack of sugar and lower surface tension, Diet Coke can be explosively bubbly.