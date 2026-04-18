For A Top-Rated Brunch Experience With Bottomless Drinks, Head To This Chicago Mexican Restaurant
Every major American city has swanky eateries serving excellent brunch, but the list of the best brunch restaurants in Chicago is particularly long and worth exploring, especially the spots that offer more than your basic mimosas and eggs Benedict. For a brunch experience that's delicious and exciting with bottomless drinks to boot, Mexican restaurant Mercadito is a must-visit. With one location in Chicago's lively River North neighborhood and a second restaurant coming to Lincoln Park in spring 2026, Mercadito has become one of the most buzzed-about brunch slingers in the Windy City.
Established in 2008 in River North, Mercadito (meaning "little market" in Spanish) focuses on authentic Mexican food with modern and elevated touches, emphasizing fresh ingredients and diverse offerings. Executive chef Patricio Sandoval took inspiration from food markets in his native Mexico to build Mercadito's menu and atmosphere. The restaurant offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For $35 per person, you can order unlimited alcoholic drinks, including mimosas, Bloody Marys, brews from popular Mexican beer brand Tecate, margaritas (the cucumber-infused Pepino El Pyu is a standout), and Mercadito's signature Amiga Sandia — a combination of blanco tequila, watermelon, lime, and fresh basil.
As for the food, Mercadito cooks up classics like tacos, burritos, and enchiladas with delicious brunch-inspired twists, as well as Mexican breakfast dishes like chilaquiles — theirs is dressed up with salsa roja, black beans, onions, queso, crema, and an egg. Feeling hungry for more details? Read on for a dive into Mercadito's whole brunch menu.
What you need to know about Mercadito Chicago's brunch menu
During brunch at Mercadito, sweets lovers will gravitate towards the Tres Leches French Toast, inspired by classic tres leches cake and served with mascarpone mousse, almonds, berries, coffee crumble, and a café de olla (Mexican spiced coffee) drizzle. Savory dishes include a chorizo, egg, and avocado breakfast burrito with all the fixings, plus a Carnitas Hash that combines the braised pork with hashbrowns, chipotle aioli, cilantro, onions, and an egg. Is a breakfast sandwich your go-to? Try the popular Torta Desayuno with smoked brisket, eggs, avocado, tomato, Mexican slaw, habanero aioli, and black beans.
Be sure not to skip Mercadito's tacos, which customers and critics call out as the highlight of the entire menu and possibly some of the best tacos in Chicago. In addition to the highly-rated pollo and al pastor tacos, consider the luxurious Langosta Tacos with butter-poached lobster or veggie-heavy Hongos Tacos, featuring mushrooms, corn, pineapple salsa verde, crispy potatoes, and more. Mercadito is also lauded for its specialty salsas and guacamoles served with house-made tortilla chips. Reviewers consistently name the mango guacamole as the best. The restaurant also offers starters like queso and flautas; sides from bacon and hashbrowns to esquites; and an array of juices, coffees, and teas.
Mercadito River North has indoor and outdoor seating and is known as a group dining spot, so you can bring the whole gang for brunch. The new Lincoln Park location will offer many of the same dishes as its predecessor, plus the $35 bottomless brunch.