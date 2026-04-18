For A Top-Rated Brunch Experience With Bottomless Drinks, Head To This Chicago Mexican Restaurant

Every major American city has swanky eateries serving excellent brunch, but the list of the best brunch restaurants in Chicago is particularly long and worth exploring, especially the spots that offer more than your basic mimosas and eggs Benedict. For a brunch experience that's delicious and exciting with bottomless drinks to boot, Mexican restaurant Mercadito is a must-visit. With one location in Chicago's lively River North neighborhood and a second restaurant coming to Lincoln Park in spring 2026, Mercadito has become one of the most buzzed-about brunch slingers in the Windy City.

Established in 2008 in River North, Mercadito (meaning "little market" in Spanish) focuses on authentic Mexican food with modern and elevated touches, emphasizing fresh ingredients and diverse offerings. Executive chef Patricio Sandoval took inspiration from food markets in his native Mexico to build Mercadito's menu and atmosphere. The restaurant offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For $35 per person, you can order unlimited alcoholic drinks, including mimosas, Bloody Marys, brews from popular Mexican beer brand Tecate, margaritas (the cucumber-infused Pepino El Pyu is a standout), and Mercadito's signature Amiga Sandia — a combination of blanco tequila, watermelon, lime, and fresh basil.

As for the food, Mercadito cooks up classics like tacos, burritos, and enchiladas with delicious brunch-inspired twists, as well as Mexican breakfast dishes like chilaquiles — theirs is dressed up with salsa roja, black beans, onions, queso, crema, and an egg. Feeling hungry for more details? Read on for a dive into Mercadito's whole brunch menu.