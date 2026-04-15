How To Brew Tea Bags In Your Keurig With Better Results

If you're a morning tea drinker, odds are you've come pretty close to perfecting how you make it. You grab your favorite tea bag, fire up the kettle on the stove, and patiently wait until it whistles. You might even use an electric kettle to cut down on time. But what if we told you there's a quick and easier way to boil water for your steaming hot cuppa? And that's by using your Keurig coffee maker.

Most popular tea brands already sell K-cups you can brew just like coffee, but they don't typically result in the rich, bold flavor that tea bag and loose-leaf drinkers are accustomed to. If you don't plan on making the switch to K-cups anytime soon, simply use your Keurig for its water heating capabilities. Most models boil water in seconds and some newer machines have a "dispense water only" button to further simplify your routine.

When brewing tea bags with your Keurig, treat the machine like a fancy kettle. Start by putting your tea bag in a cup and placing it onto the Keurig's tray. Make sure the water reservoir is filled to your desired amount and turn the machine on. Depending on the model you own, you'll either select the size you want and push the hot water button, or press a big brew button at the top. Hot water will begin to flow over the bag, and once it's done, steep and prepare your cup as usual.