The Trick For Bakery-Worthy Cupcakes With Tall Frosting
Though some may beg for less frosting on cupcakes, there's no doubt that a batch of desserts piled high with the sweet topping look and taste amazing. If you're baking your own cupcakes at home and want to get your frosting tall and proud, keep this simple trick in mind. Start by piping a generous dollop of frosting onto the center of your cupcake's top to create a foundation. Then, moving in a circular motion from the outside going inward, you can pipe the rest of the frosting around and on top of this initial central dollop to create a conical-shaped finishing touch.
Here is a visual of the technique from user beyondfrosting on Instagram:
This simple trick will totally change the appearance of your cupcakes, giving them a bakery-style look. It might take a few tries to get right, so it's a good idea to practice with store-bought frosting before trying this with a scratch-made classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe. Once you've got the flair for frosting down, there's no limit to the creative possibilities.
It's worth noting that you can use this trick with a number of different piping tips too. If you have a few different styles, try each one to see which makes the most appealing tower of frosting. Vary between your favorites to explore where you can take your cupcake game.
More cupcake frosting tips
With so many different techniques that make frosting cupcakes a breeze, this one specific trick is not to be missed. Having a tall pyramid of frosting atop your cupcake does more than simply make it look like it came from a bakery; it builds up a whole new confectionery canvas upon which to create.
For example, if you're making a batch of fall spiced cupcakes and really want to make them look ghoulishly great, use this trick to pipe on a generous portion of white frosting. Add a couple of candy eyes to each one and you've got cupcake ghosts. Similarly, this can be a festive idea for winter holiday cupcakes by using a green tinted frosting and making cupcake Christmas trees. Use tiny candy buttons to give the look of lights and ornaments.
Any sweet treat comes with its own invitation for whimsy and indulgence. With a reliable piping bag of your favorite frosting and a decorative tip properly secured, you can make a truly memorable dessert. All you need is the willingness to keep practicing until you've mastered this bakery-inspired trick.