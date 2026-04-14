The Trick For Bakery-Worthy Cupcakes With Tall Frosting

Though some may beg for less frosting on cupcakes, there's no doubt that a batch of desserts piled high with the sweet topping look and taste amazing. If you're baking your own cupcakes at home and want to get your frosting tall and proud, keep this simple trick in mind. Start by piping a generous dollop of frosting onto the center of your cupcake's top to create a foundation. Then, moving in a circular motion from the outside going inward, you can pipe the rest of the frosting around and on top of this initial central dollop to create a conical-shaped finishing touch.

Here is a visual of the technique from user beyondfrosting on Instagram:

This simple trick will totally change the appearance of your cupcakes, giving them a bakery-style look. It might take a few tries to get right, so it's a good idea to practice with store-bought frosting before trying this with a scratch-made classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe. Once you've got the flair for frosting down, there's no limit to the creative possibilities.

It's worth noting that you can use this trick with a number of different piping tips too. If you have a few different styles, try each one to see which makes the most appealing tower of frosting. Vary between your favorites to explore where you can take your cupcake game.