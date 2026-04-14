6 Haitian Dishes To Try At Least Once In Your Life

A bite of Haitian food is a bite of history. As the Caribbean's first free black republic, Haiti has a legacy unlike anywhere else. It's the product of centuries of resilient survival which continues to happen along the intersection of cultural influences from Africa, Europe, North America, and the indigenous Taíno. Over centuries, these influences have folded together to create a unique culture that spans generations and diasporas. Haiti's culinary foodscape is bold, intensely spiced, slow-cooked, and built on a resourcefulness that turns simple ingredients into extraordinary tastes. Needless to say, there are loads of Haitian dishes you need to try.

If it's your first time venturing into Haitian cuisine, there are some building blocks that are standard to know. The first is epis. It's a shifting, blended seasoning consisting of herbs, spices, peppers, and alliums that functions as the flavor foundation for most Haitian cooking. It might be a marinade for meat, or a seasoning packet for beans. The second is pikliz, a fiery pickled slaw of cabbage, carrots, and Scotch bonnet peppers steeped in vinegar. Pikliz appears (nearly) everywhere.

Luckily, those two aspects don't come close to scratching the surface of what this unique Caribbean cuisine has to offer. There is a variety of historic and modern dishes, and they're often one and the same. That's why we're turning to experts. Using her personal experience as a chef, founder of Cookin' Kiddos, and proud Haitian American, Sandra Maestas is jumping in to help us understand a few of the basics of Haitian food.