What To Know Before Adding Scotch Bonnet Peppers To Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is a comfort food, a restorative elixir, and has its rightful place in nearly every food culture across the globe. In the Caribbean and West Africa, chicken soup is often infused with the ubiquitous Scotch bonnet pepper, which, in addition to its smoky, fruity flavor, is believed to contain medicinal properties that can treat everything from headaches to arthritis. Also known in Jamaica as bonney pepper, Scotch bonnet is a small, squat pepper that resembles a wrinkly baby bell pepper. It's widely used in all types of Caribbean recipes due to its sweet and fruity flavor and vibrant color. Jamaican chicken soup and African pepper soup are two Caribbean recipes that use Scotch bonnet peppers almost exclusively to enhance the flavor of the broth.

What we know about the Scotch bonnet is that it's got more than the average kick. Scotch bonnets bring the addition of a deeper flavor and a palatable level of heat, but adding chopped Scotch bonnet pepper could result in that intolerable can't-feel-your-lips kind of hot. Clocking in at 100,000 to 350,000 on the Scoville heat scale, it's a formidable enough pepper to treat carefully. While the peppers are often assumed to be the hottest of the hot, on the Scoville scale Scotch bonnets are actually somewhere in the middle, running a close race with habaneros. That's still an intense heat, so if you're making a chicken soup with a Caribbean or African essence, you'll want to first try adding Scotch bonnet whole.

