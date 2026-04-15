Forget Ketchup — This Creamy Trader Joe's Dip Makes Burgers Taste Gourmet
If you're always looking for fast ways to level up your homemade burger game, it probably won't surprise you that one of the best (and most unique) options comes from Trader Joe's. TJ's Garlic Spread Dip, which is just $3.69 for an 8-ounce tub, is made from fresh garlic cloves, lemon juice, salt, and oil that's blended together into a smooth, creamy paste. This humble condiment packs a huge punch. Like aioli, it can also be used on almost anything, making it an incredibly versatile addition to your pantry. One of the most delicious ways to use Trader Joe's garlic spread, however, is on your burgers.
If you're tired of ketchup or just want to try a more inventive or gourmet flavor combination, spread it on each half of a toasted hamburger bun before adding your toppings and patty. For an even bigger flavor boost, coat each half of the bun with a generous portion of TJ's dip and then grill it, sauce-side down, in a pan. Then add any other condiments of your choice, followed by your veggies and meat.
The dip can also act as a binding agent for the ground beef when you're forming your patties. Put the meat in a large bowl along with salt, pepper, mustard powder, and a tablespoon or two of the garlic spread. Next, mix up the ingredients by hand until everything is evenly incorporated. Then form your patties and grill (or pan fry) them as you normally would.
Best topping combos for an aioli burger
Because Trader Joe's garlic spread is so intense, you want to pair it with creative toppings that complement its flavor profile rather than compete with it. Choose ingredients that contrast the creamy texture of the sauce while enhancing its smoky, garlicky flavor. For instance, caramelized red onions are the unlikely topping your burgers need. Simmer some sliced onions in a pan with butter or a neutral oil like canola or peanut, adding a teaspoon or two of sugar during the last 10 minutes of cooking. The sweet, slightly crunchy onions will pair perfectly with the savory garlic spread.
For an aioli-laced cheeseburger, choose a bold option like aged cheddar, smoky gouda, or nutty Swiss. Using freshly grated cheese (rather than a pre-sliced variety) will give you the best textures and meltability to integrate nicely with the smooth aioli spread. Topping the patty with crisp applewood smoked bacon will also give the burger a pleasant crunch and smoky, salty flavor that contrasts with the tangy sauce and sweet onions.
The type of lettuce you choose also makes a difference. Rather than using iceberg or romaine, opt for a medley of fresh arugula and butter lettuce. This will give your garlicky burger a surprising peppery bite and refreshing crunch. Additionally, avoid using a lot of wet or heavy toppings, as you may end up with a soggy burger that falls apart when you try to eat it.