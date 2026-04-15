Forget Ketchup — This Creamy Trader Joe's Dip Makes Burgers Taste Gourmet

If you're always looking for fast ways to level up your homemade burger game, it probably won't surprise you that one of the best (and most unique) options comes from Trader Joe's. TJ's Garlic Spread Dip, which is just $3.69 for an 8-ounce tub, is made from fresh garlic cloves, lemon juice, salt, and oil that's blended together into a smooth, creamy paste. This humble condiment packs a huge punch. Like aioli, it can also be used on almost anything, making it an incredibly versatile addition to your pantry. One of the most delicious ways to use Trader Joe's garlic spread, however, is on your burgers.

If you're tired of ketchup or just want to try a more inventive or gourmet flavor combination, spread it on each half of a toasted hamburger bun before adding your toppings and patty. For an even bigger flavor boost, coat each half of the bun with a generous portion of TJ's dip and then grill it, sauce-side down, in a pan. Then add any other condiments of your choice, followed by your veggies and meat.

The dip can also act as a binding agent for the ground beef when you're forming your patties. Put the meat in a large bowl along with salt, pepper, mustard powder, and a tablespoon or two of the garlic spread. Next, mix up the ingredients by hand until everything is evenly incorporated. Then form your patties and grill (or pan fry) them as you normally would.