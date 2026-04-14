I Didn't Expect Much From This Limited-Time Trader Joe's Snack. Now I'm Stocking Up

Trader Joe's is great at bringing new and fascinating foods into its aisles. You can always count on the grocery chain to have some of the best snack items out there, some of which are an intriguing blend of delicious and uncommon (although not always one-of-a-kind — more on that later). I recently tried a new, limited-time option that quickly grew on me: Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips. These chips are worth a purchase if you like complex flavors. It's like the flavor notes prance about the tongue, transforming with each bite. At first, they tasted a smidge sweet with a touch of nondescript spices. I couldn't quite place my finger on it, but as I chewed, swallowed, then ate another chip, I realized, "Hey, this does taste like Thai yellow curry."

The secret to the chips' depth is all in the ingredients, which are a mix of "spices," sugar and brown sugar (that explains the sweetness at the start of the bite), onion and garlic powder, lime juice powder to give that notable tang, chili pepper for a touch of heat, turmeric for color, and some other ingredients. I'd wager the flavor resemblance mainly comes from the notes of chili, lime, turmeric, and those undisclosed spices. Ideally, I'd like to see a sprinkle of coconut (probably in the form of coconut milk powder, not actual coconut pieces) to further hit the Thai yellow curry profile, but it's successful either way. The curry notes are not too intense, making the chips more appealing to a broader audience.