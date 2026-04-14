I Didn't Expect Much From This Limited-Time Trader Joe's Snack. Now I'm Stocking Up
Trader Joe's is great at bringing new and fascinating foods into its aisles. You can always count on the grocery chain to have some of the best snack items out there, some of which are an intriguing blend of delicious and uncommon (although not always one-of-a-kind — more on that later). I recently tried a new, limited-time option that quickly grew on me: Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips. These chips are worth a purchase if you like complex flavors. It's like the flavor notes prance about the tongue, transforming with each bite. At first, they tasted a smidge sweet with a touch of nondescript spices. I couldn't quite place my finger on it, but as I chewed, swallowed, then ate another chip, I realized, "Hey, this does taste like Thai yellow curry."
The secret to the chips' depth is all in the ingredients, which are a mix of "spices," sugar and brown sugar (that explains the sweetness at the start of the bite), onion and garlic powder, lime juice powder to give that notable tang, chili pepper for a touch of heat, turmeric for color, and some other ingredients. I'd wager the flavor resemblance mainly comes from the notes of chili, lime, turmeric, and those undisclosed spices. Ideally, I'd like to see a sprinkle of coconut (probably in the form of coconut milk powder, not actual coconut pieces) to further hit the Thai yellow curry profile, but it's successful either way. The curry notes are not too intense, making the chips more appealing to a broader audience.
What customers are saying about Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips
People are loving these chips — some so much so that they ate the whole bag in one go. "They're dangerously fantastic," as one Redditor puts it. I ate them straight from the bag, but fans say they'd be good in egg or chicken salad sandwiches or paired with the Trader Joe's tzatziki dip or even cottage cheese. Customers also appreciate that these are somewhat thin chips rather than a thicker, crunchier kettle variety. I think this helps achieve a better flavor balance and ratio, so they're not so potato-y. As with anything, there are mixed reviews, too. Some say they thought the chips would be more flavorful and aren't curry-forward enough; others say there's too much seasoning. A few people even mention that they're too sweet, which I can understand.
I should note that curry-flavored chips are new and not exclusive to Trader Joe's. I found a photo on Facebook of Thai curry potato chips from Aldi, dated back to 2020, as well as some options through Amazon and other stores. While TJ's has an enormous chip selection, many fans hope this product is brought back again seasonally. At least knowing that Thai-style yellow curry chips exist elsewhere means you might be able to get your fix if TJ's pulls the product. But you should probably stock up before they vanish from the shelves for the season or retire permanently (like so many other favorites). Trader Joe's sells a 6-ounce bag for $2.99, whereas similar products from online retailers can cost $8.99. Not sold yet? I'll leave you with this Instagram comment: "Amazing, some of the most unique chips I've eaten in years."