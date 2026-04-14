The Canned Staple For Meat-Free Buffalo 'Chicken' With The Same Zesty Flavor

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With a zingy hot sauce coating and a rich finish of blue cheese, the flavors of Buffalo chicken are unmistakable. Even if you don't eat meat, there's a simple way to enjoy a Buffalo-style dish using a familiar pantry staple. Grab your favorite brand of canned garbanzo beans to prepare a batch of Buffalo chickpea lettuce wraps.

These legumes don't skimp on taste, texture, or essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, calcium, and more. Using them as a meat substitute in a Buffalo chicken-inspired recipe is one of the best uses for canned chickpeas, and the swap couldn't be easier. As a note, these Buffalo chickpea wraps are vegetarian-friendly, but not vegan due to the use of cheese and mayonnaise. You can always seek out plant-based substitutes for either if you wish.

This recipe begins by blending a couple of cans of chickpeas in a food processor until they start to break down in texture without getting too smooth. The consistency will get close to mimicking that of shredded chicken as long as you keep it fairly coarse and chunky. Next, mix the chickpeas with diced celery, chopped cilantro, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, mayonnaise, and Buffalo sauce and season with salt and pepper. After this, fold in the crumbles of blue cheese and scoop this mixture into leaves of lettuce before enjoying. There are many ways to elevate this recipe even more and let it inspire your use of chickpeas as a meat substitute in other meals.