Dry Your Dishes In A Flash With This Aldi Gem Under $7
A drying rack is an invaluable part of any kitchen. Unless you hand-dry every dish immediately, you need a place for your clean dishware to drip dry. Traditional racks, usually plastic or metal, elevate your dishes so air can circulate and water can slowly evaporate. They're efficient enough but not especially fast — and they require some upkeep to prevent bacteria buildup. Stone drying trays, however, work much faster, and Aldi is currently offering a two-pack of Joie Stone Drying Caddies for $6.99.
The Joie mats are an Aldi Find product for the week of April 8 to April 14, 2026. That means they're a limited release and may not be around again once the week is over. The mat, which has the look and feel of solid stone, is porous and absorbent. It draws in surface water quickly through the many tiny pores spread across the whole surface. This network of pores allows water to evaporate just as fast, leaving the stone dry again. It only takes a minute or two depending on the volume of water, and the process is so fast that it inhibits bacterial growth.
Aldi's two-pack of stone drying caddies measure about 8 inches by 4 inches each. However, with two of them, you get 16 inches by 8 inches of space. Mats of a slightly larger size on Amazon cost close to $40. Even the same-sized mats are nearly twice as much. If you've been looking for a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for dish drying, this may be worth a trip to Aldi before the sale ends.
Drying mats are where it's at
Stone drying mats are mostly made of diatomaceous earth, which is a great tool to use in your vegetable garden to keep pests away. This fine powder is made from fossilized algae which, in turn, is mostly silica. That's the same stuff used in those drying packets you find in food and other products. The powdered diatomaceous earth is then mixed with binding agents before being formed into blocks, which are fired in a kiln (like pottery) to create your stone drying mats.
Because these stone caddies absorb any liquid, if something with color in it, like coffee or soda, is placed on the stone, the color will soak in and probably stain. They are intended to be used with clean dishes, though obviously some residue or splashes may occur and lead to discoloration. You can rinse the stone clean if you notice anything, or clean with baking soda and an abrasive brush if you require a deeper clean. If stains are deeply set, a fine grit sandpaper can be used to grind down just enough to remove the spot.
The Aldi stones don't specify how much water they can hold, but some brands advertise being able to absorb up to 150% of the stone's weight. Ensuring they don't get too saturated and have time (and space) to dry should keep them working well. With proper care, they can last for several years. That will give you a chance to repurpose your old dish racks for some other clever uses.