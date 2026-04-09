Dry Your Dishes In A Flash With This Aldi Gem Under $7

A drying rack is an invaluable part of any kitchen. Unless you hand-dry every dish immediately, you need a place for your clean dishware to drip dry. Traditional racks, usually plastic or metal, elevate your dishes so air can circulate and water can slowly evaporate. They're efficient enough but not especially fast — and they require some upkeep to prevent bacteria buildup. Stone drying trays, however, work much faster, and Aldi is currently offering a two-pack of Joie Stone Drying Caddies for $6.99.

The Joie mats are an Aldi Find product for the week of April 8 to April 14, 2026. That means they're a limited release and may not be around again once the week is over. The mat, which has the look and feel of solid stone, is porous and absorbent. It draws in surface water quickly through the many tiny pores spread across the whole surface. This network of pores allows water to evaporate just as fast, leaving the stone dry again. It only takes a minute or two depending on the volume of water, and the process is so fast that it inhibits bacterial growth.

Aldi's two-pack of stone drying caddies measure about 8 inches by 4 inches each. However, with two of them, you get 16 inches by 8 inches of space. Mats of a slightly larger size on Amazon cost close to $40. Even the same-sized mats are nearly twice as much. If you've been looking for a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for dish drying, this may be worth a trip to Aldi before the sale ends.