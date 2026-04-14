Use This Ruth's Chris Topping To Make Sweet Potato Casserole Disappear Fast
Aside from the most obvious item, Ruth's Chris Steak House has countless gems. The steaks are the draw, but diners stick around for its signature sides — especially the potato-based ones. The restaurant chain opts for pecans as a topping to make its sweet potato casserole irresistible, and recreating it at home is easy.
Pecans are a humble ingredient, but the nuts make the sweet potato casserole our favorite Ruth's Chris Steak House signature side. The luscious spuds are partially responsible for the dish earning the top spot in our ranking, but our taster was equally blown away by the caramelized pecans atop the side. Marshmallows are a classic topping for sweet potato casserole, but since Ruth's Chris doesn't list its version as a dessert, pecans help the recipe lean slightly savory. The buttery nuts pack an earthy punch, and they deepen the potato's honeyed flavor, without tasting completely saccharine.
While the pecans' flavor allows the root vegetable to shine, their crunchy texture adds a delightful contrast to the pillowy potatoes. To enhance their crispness, Ruth's Chris tosses the chopped nuts with butter and brown sugar, which helps with caramelization in the oven. For velvety sweet potatoes, mix them with a beaten egg.
Simple upgrades make homemade sweet potato casserole even better
The simplicity of Ruth's Chris sweet potato casserole makes it special, but there are still ways to elevate the dish without much effort. Though the pecans will caramelize while baking, toasting them beforehand adds a bolder touch. The method emphasizes their earthiness, adding even more depth to your casserole. You can do it in a dry skillet, or toast the nuts in brown butter for a rich flavor.
Speaking of brown butter, using the ingredient to whip the sweet potatoes, rather than standard melted butter, gives the casserole some depth. With sugar, salt, and a dash of vanilla being the only flavor enhancers for the potatoes, sprucing up one of the few main ingredients takes the recipe to another level. Ruth's Chris' take on the dish doesn't include the baking spices often found in sweet potato casserole, but if you want it to taste more like a dessert, feel free to throw them in there.
If you'd prefer a savory interpretation of the casserole, reduce the sugar and flavor the dish with other ingredients. Include some woodsy herbs, like sage or rosemary, and deliver an umami boost with a sprinkle of Parmesan or Gruyère. For a touch of meatiness, fold freshly-cooked bacon bits into mashed sweet potatoes prior to baking.