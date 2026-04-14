Use This Ruth's Chris Topping To Make Sweet Potato Casserole Disappear Fast

Aside from the most obvious item, Ruth's Chris Steak House has countless gems. The steaks are the draw, but diners stick around for its signature sides — especially the potato-based ones. The restaurant chain opts for pecans as a topping to make its sweet potato casserole irresistible, and recreating it at home is easy.

Pecans are a humble ingredient, but the nuts make the sweet potato casserole our favorite Ruth's Chris Steak House signature side. The luscious spuds are partially responsible for the dish earning the top spot in our ranking, but our taster was equally blown away by the caramelized pecans atop the side. Marshmallows are a classic topping for sweet potato casserole, but since Ruth's Chris doesn't list its version as a dessert, pecans help the recipe lean slightly savory. The buttery nuts pack an earthy punch, and they deepen the potato's honeyed flavor, without tasting completely saccharine.

While the pecans' flavor allows the root vegetable to shine, their crunchy texture adds a delightful contrast to the pillowy potatoes. To enhance their crispness, Ruth's Chris tosses the chopped nuts with butter and brown sugar, which helps with caramelization in the oven. For velvety sweet potatoes, mix them with a beaten egg.