For Cheaper Gas, Look For Stations That Serve Fresh Food

With U.S. gas prices continuing to surge, and ongoing uncertainty around when they might fall again, it helps to know where to find the cheapest refueling rates. There are a few different factors that can affect how much a station charges for gas at any given moment, and — surprisingly — this includes whether they serve fresh food.

The reasoning behind this is remarkably simple. Gasoline doesn't have a particularly high profit margin, which is partly why most gas stations double as convenience stores or offer fresh food. If chains like Buc-ee's and Sheetz can make more money by selling food, they can afford to lower their margins on gasoline, which is typically why customers stop by in the first place. The cheaper gas is just what gets people in the door. It's also why stores like Costco and Sam's Club are often able to offer gas for less than other suppliers – they can afford to take a hit on the fuel because enough shoppers decide to pick up a few items while they're at the store and end up purchasing enough high-margin products to make it a favorable deal for everyone. It's an approach that clearly works, as there's already research showing that rising gas prices affect where people buy their groceries.

And while you might be wondering whether cheaper fuel is worth the trade-off for dodgy gas station grub, some chains still surprise customers with the quality of their food offerings. Midwestern gas station chain Kwik Trip is beloved by customers for its fresh convenience snacks and meals, for example, while the East Coast's Wawa has long been acclaimed for its famous hoagies.