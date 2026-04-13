Don't Plant Tomatoes Too Early This Year — Here's The Ideal Time

There's something extremely satisfying about growing tomatoes. Sure, you can plant a garden filled with beautiful flowers, leafy herbs, and blooming vegetables, but watching a bright green vine snake up a stake and blossom with vibrant, ruby red globes — that's something that really evokes a sense of pride. There are a wide variety of variables that need to come together in order to achieve this, but there is one thing you can take into account to help your tomatoes along their way: don't plant them too early, tomatoes do not like cold weather.

The exact time you should plant tomatoes depends on where you live. For many, it's usually around spring time, but it's important to remember that bursts of cold weather can still occur at this time of year. Tomatoes love warm weather, and unlike other hardier plants and herbs you can grow throughout winter, they're extremely sensitive to frost, even a light one.

Any temperature below 50 degrees Fahrenheit can impair development, so you need to make sure you are planting tomatoes when the risk of low temperatures has definitely passed. It's just one of the hacks for growing the juiciest tomatoes to keep in mind, but it's an important one.