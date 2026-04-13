The Busiest Costco In The World Is In The U.S., But Not In The State You Might Expect
It's probably no surprise that Costco ranks as the world's third largest retailer by revenue (trailing behind Walmart and Amazon), and has more than 600 stores in the U.S. alone. What might surprise you, however, is that the U.S. state with three times the amount of Costco locations than any other isn't home to the busiest Costco location. Although California has more than 140 locations, the busiest Costco in the world is located in Iwilei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.
The Iwilei Costco is located in an industrial district of Honolulu, Oahu's capital, roughly halfway between the Honolulu airport and Waikiki, and it opens its doors at 9 a.m., earlier than most other Costcos. Despite that convenience, shoppers report that getting there 30 minutes early still results in a line to enter, especially on a Saturday. That's after you've navigated the parking lot, likely only obtaining a space at the very back. Customers report on Reddit that not only is the parking lot an adventure at the Iwilei Costco, but that the crowds and lines are like something at a Disney theme park. Shoppers suggest that you enter the store with a game plan, have it down to a science, and go with inner calm and peace. While this location may not be the best Costco in the U.S. for great finds and friendly vibes, there are several reasons that the Iwilei Costco is the busiest in the world, and most successful of the Costcos in Hawaii.
Why this Hawaii Costco is so busy and so beloved
Because it's centrally located, the Iwilei Costco is a shopping hub for both locals (one in four has a Costco membership) and tourists. Shoppers demand lower prices, and Costco delivers, especially for being in a state that is known to have higher than average prices on nearly all goods that are imported from the mainland. The Iwilei location also functions as a Costco business center and is the place to go for for retail establishments, restaurants, and hotels buying in bulk.
Perhaps the biggest reason the Iwilei location remains so busy is the abundance of novel food products. To the front of the store you can find a snack aisle that stocks uniquely Hawaiian nibbles that locals can't go without. There are macadamia nuts in all forms —from roasted whole nuts to Macadamia Popcorn Crunch, and macadamia shortbread. Craving some chocolate-covered, pineapple gummy bears or Tomoe rice candy? Here, they aren't just seasonal. Fresh, locally grown fruit (varieties of pineapple, papaya, and kabocha) is abundant, along with a large section of meats (including Hawaiian Kahlua pork) at exceptional prices.
Fresh poke is made here daily, and comes in a variety of options including garlic shrimp, and ahi wasabi. You'll also find clothing in the middle of the store as with other Costco locations, but here, busy tourists have a year-round pick of swim suits, sarongs, and aloha shirts. Although the place is teeming with customers, when shopping winds down, the food court is just as popular as in other Costcos, and features the $1.50 hot dog just like you'll find in the lower 48.