The Busiest Costco In The World Is In The U.S., But Not In The State You Might Expect

It's probably no surprise that Costco ranks as the world's third largest retailer by revenue (trailing behind Walmart and Amazon), and has more than 600 stores in the U.S. alone. What might surprise you, however, is that the U.S. state with three times the amount of Costco locations than any other isn't home to the busiest Costco location. Although California has more than 140 locations, the busiest Costco in the world is located in Iwilei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.

The Iwilei Costco is located in an industrial district of Honolulu, Oahu's capital, roughly halfway between the Honolulu airport and Waikiki, and it opens its doors at 9 a.m., earlier than most other Costcos. Despite that convenience, shoppers report that getting there 30 minutes early still results in a line to enter, especially on a Saturday. That's after you've navigated the parking lot, likely only obtaining a space at the very back. Customers report on Reddit that not only is the parking lot an adventure at the Iwilei Costco, but that the crowds and lines are like something at a Disney theme park. Shoppers suggest that you enter the store with a game plan, have it down to a science, and go with inner calm and peace. While this location may not be the best Costco in the U.S. for great finds and friendly vibes, there are several reasons that the Iwilei Costco is the busiest in the world, and most successful of the Costcos in Hawaii.