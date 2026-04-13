This Whimsical Junkyard Is Known For Some Of The Best Hot Dogs In The US (And You'll Eat Them In An Old School Bus)
The connotations of the term "junkyard dog" are rarely culinary or appetizing, yet one unique restaurant with a whimsical junkyard atmosphere has been serving an array of delicious and enticingly overloaded West Virginia-style hot dogs for almost 30 years. Hillbilly Hotdogs is almost as famous for its dining environment as it is for its menu, as customers can happily tuck in to their toppings-laden weenies within a charmingly retrofitted school bus.
Located in the hamlet of Lesage, West Virginia, just near the banks of the Ohio River, Hillbilly Hotdogs comprises of two buses-turned-dining rooms and a number of shacks. The rustic, maximalist vibe denotes both pride and good-humored self-awareness of the restaurant's hillbilly identity. Beyond these trappings, however, it is the food and the folks behind it that have arguably made this roadside eatery the biggest attraction of this tiny community. It landed a spot on Yelp's "10 Outrageous Outdoor Dining Spots 2025" list and once received the effusive endorsement of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri. It even made our list of the absolute best hot dogs in every U.S. state.
With garnishes such as fried spam, country ham, crushed pineapple pieces, and a homemade, hand-mixed hot dog chili sauce, Hillbilly Hotdogs' menu matches the eccentricity of its décor. According to one Yelp reviewer, the joint "not only lives up to the hype, it exceeds it." For the true gourmand, Hillbilly Hotdogs has two monumental options named the Homewrecker and the even more intimidating Widowmaker. The first features a 15-inch, one-pound, all-beef hot dog piled high with two pounds of toppings, while the second doubles down with a 30-inch, two-pound weenie and four pounds of toppings.
Hillbilly Hotdogs was born out of a love story
Back in the 1940s, the parents of Hillbilly Hotdogs' co-founder Sonny Knight had once operated a hot dog stand in Lesage, but Knight himself only took up the family tradition in a bid to help pay his wife Sharie's car payments. After construction was complete on a 12x16 foot shack, the restaurant opened for business on September 6, 1999, but closed only three days later so that the "West Virginia hillbilly and California city girl" could get married.
As co-owners, Sonny and Sharie Knight were a team that didn't take competition lightly. In 2013, Sharie took umbrage when a Facebook comment suggested that the Homewrecker was no longer the biggest hot dog served in the United States, instead highlighting the mammoth Big Unit sold at rock singer Alice Cooper's since-closed Cooper'stown restaurant in Phoenix. The couple declared a "weenie war" and, after plotting with their meat supplier and baker, preserved Hillbilly Hotdogs' crown with a new 24-inch hot dog.
In 2021, Sonny died at the age of 75, but the enduring popularity of the West Virginia institution born out of love for both food and his wife stands at as a testament to his life's work. The romance, which birthed Hillbilly Hotdogs, is reflected in another unusual aspect of its business — as Only In West Virginia describes it, the restaurant "just might be the most unique wedding venue in the whole state." In 2016, Hillbilly Hotdogs opened its own wedding chapel, offering ceremonies for less than $100, along with the best post-wedding dinner a newlywed couple could hope for.