This Whimsical Junkyard Is Known For Some Of The Best Hot Dogs In The US (And You'll Eat Them In An Old School Bus)

The connotations of the term "junkyard dog" are rarely culinary or appetizing, yet one unique restaurant with a whimsical junkyard atmosphere has been serving an array of delicious and enticingly overloaded West Virginia-style hot dogs for almost 30 years. Hillbilly Hotdogs is almost as famous for its dining environment as it is for its menu, as customers can happily tuck in to their toppings-laden weenies within a charmingly retrofitted school bus.

Located in the hamlet of Lesage, West Virginia, just near the banks of the Ohio River, Hillbilly Hotdogs comprises of two buses-turned-dining rooms and a number of shacks. The rustic, maximalist vibe denotes both pride and good-humored self-awareness of the restaurant's hillbilly identity. Beyond these trappings, however, it is the food and the folks behind it that have arguably made this roadside eatery the biggest attraction of this tiny community. It landed a spot on Yelp's "10 Outrageous Outdoor Dining Spots 2025" list and once received the effusive endorsement of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri. It even made our list of the absolute best hot dogs in every U.S. state.

With garnishes such as fried spam, country ham, crushed pineapple pieces, and a homemade, hand-mixed hot dog chili sauce, Hillbilly Hotdogs' menu matches the eccentricity of its décor. According to one Yelp reviewer, the joint "not only lives up to the hype, it exceeds it." For the true gourmand, Hillbilly Hotdogs has two monumental options named the Homewrecker and the even more intimidating Widowmaker. The first features a 15-inch, one-pound, all-beef hot dog piled high with two pounds of toppings, while the second doubles down with a 30-inch, two-pound weenie and four pounds of toppings.