This Los Angeles Restaurant Has An Enormous Fish Sandwich — Here's Why It'll Cost You Just Shy Of $100
For better or worse, food that feels like a spectacle will always draw attention, albeit for different reasons. Sometimes, it's the curiosity of the unknown that comes from a dish, flavor, or ingredient you're unfamiliar with. In other cases, it's the immensity of a portion size. Then, there are the times when late stage capitalism meets luxury, and the cost of a piece of food is what staggers us. Such is the case with LA's Daybird, which sells a gigantic fish sandwich that runs hungry diners close to $100.
What makes Daybird's Hot Cod Sando so expensive? It isn't the giant fish filet dipped in chili oil, freshly baked bun, or melted cheese. It's the yuzu tartar sauce that tops the sandwich, infused with a generous serving of Astrea caviar, should you want it. The most expensive caviar can go for more than $20,000, and without it this sandwich is around $20. With the caviar, you're paying $80 before tax. Daybird sells a select amount daily, so whether you're craving the roe or not, get there early.
Silverlake-based Daybird isn't necessarily known for being a fish restaurant first and foremost. A Szechuan fried chicken restaurant, Daybird first opened in 2021, a time in food history when fried chicken ruled the roost, and even "Top Chef" winners like Mei Lin were fighting an uphill battle to get new eateries open amidst the pandemic. Even with the chicken continuing to be a big draw and the Hot Cod Sando generating virality, Lin decided to step away from Daybird.
Chef Mei Lin is swimming to new pastures
In an Instagram post shared on April 8, 2026, Chef Mei Lin announced that she "made the difficult decision to step back" from her partnership at Daybird, along with her other LA restaurant, 88 Club. "This wasn't an easy decision, but it feels like the right moment for me to focus on the next chapter of my journey. I'm excited to put my energy into new projects and continue exploring what food, craft, and excellence mean to me," she added.
It isn't the first time that the chef has moved on from a popular LA restaurant. In addition to winning "Top Chef," Lin also won Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," and has also been nominated for several James Beard awards, once as Best Chef: California and another for her restaurant Nightshade. Nightshade officially closed in 2022 after temporarily shuttering in 2020. While it was open, the restaurant was a powerhouse at the intersection of Chinese flavors and LA cuisine.
Although Lin is moving on from 88 Club and Daybird, both restaurants will remain open, meaning that for now your chances of getting the Hot Cod sando are still afloat. Keep in mind that Daybird fries its fish and chicken with different levels of heat, so you can turn up the spice as much as you like. Plus, leaving the caviar off the sandwich won't cost you much in flavor, since the yuzu tartar comes along anyways.