This Los Angeles Restaurant Has An Enormous Fish Sandwich — Here's Why It'll Cost You Just Shy Of $100

For better or worse, food that feels like a spectacle will always draw attention, albeit for different reasons. Sometimes, it's the curiosity of the unknown that comes from a dish, flavor, or ingredient you're unfamiliar with. In other cases, it's the immensity of a portion size. Then, there are the times when late stage capitalism meets luxury, and the cost of a piece of food is what staggers us. Such is the case with LA's Daybird, which sells a gigantic fish sandwich that runs hungry diners close to $100.

What makes Daybird's Hot Cod Sando so expensive? It isn't the giant fish filet dipped in chili oil, freshly baked bun, or melted cheese. It's the yuzu tartar sauce that tops the sandwich, infused with a generous serving of Astrea caviar, should you want it. The most expensive caviar can go for more than $20,000, and without it this sandwich is around $20. With the caviar, you're paying $80 before tax. Daybird sells a select amount daily, so whether you're craving the roe or not, get there early.

Silverlake-based Daybird isn't necessarily known for being a fish restaurant first and foremost. A Szechuan fried chicken restaurant, Daybird first opened in 2021, a time in food history when fried chicken ruled the roost, and even "Top Chef" winners like Mei Lin were fighting an uphill battle to get new eateries open amidst the pandemic. Even with the chicken continuing to be a big draw and the Hot Cod Sando generating virality, Lin decided to step away from Daybird.