Why Amish Jam Tastes Better Than Other Store-Bought Choices
Spreading quality jam on a toasted piece of buttered bread is a simple joy, but not all jams are created equal when it comes to taste and texture. Many store-bought varieties offer a consistency that lacks the appeal of a homemade recipe. While homemade jams don't need to be complicated, a small-batch method allows the taste of fruit to shine. Amish jam is one such approach. "Amish families make great jam and maple syrup," noted a fan on Facebook.
Made using traditional processes and fresh fruit and even vegetables like rhubarb and peppers, Amish recipes have been passed down through generations. These recipes call for slow-cooked fruit that is often sourced at peak season. A limited list of ingredients — fruit, sugar, lemon juice, and natural pectin — sidesteps preservatives and any artificial additives that are commonly found in shelf-stable products, and some recipes forgo sugar entirely. The result is noticeable after taking the first bite.
Amish jam's difference is all in the details
Instead of focusing on the sweetness of the jam, Amish recipes look to amplify a fruit's natural flavor. The result is a spread that is bright and layered instead of the overly sweet impact a store-bought jam can contain. Amish jam tends to offer a fruit-forward spread that tastes natural instead of manufactured. "Our taste buds get used to really sugary jams and Amish usually sweeten stuff very slightly if at all," noted a user on YouTube.
It isn't only the taste and approach of Amish jam that helps distinguish it from other varieties. The texture of the jam can contain pieces of fruit, and without the use of stabilizers, jam recipes can naturally separate after being poured into jelly glasses and sealed. The appearance may not be the glossy, picture-perfect swipe taken out of a name-brand variety, but the homey appeal is part of the charm. Spooned into overnight oats or used to top pancakes, the small-batch recipe can be tasted. Once you've tried it, a store-bought jar may never taste the same.