Why Amish Jam Tastes Better Than Other Store-Bought Choices

Instead of focusing on the sweetness of the jam, Amish recipes look to amplify a fruit's natural flavor. The result is a spread that is bright and layered instead of the overly sweet impact a store-bought jam can contain. Amish jam tends to offer a fruit-forward spread that tastes natural instead of manufactured. "Our taste buds get used to really sugary jams and Amish usually sweeten stuff very slightly if at all," noted a user on YouTube.

It isn't only the taste and approach of Amish jam that helps distinguish it from other varieties. The texture of the jam can contain pieces of fruit, and without the use of stabilizers, jam recipes can naturally separate after being poured into jelly glasses and sealed. The appearance may not be the glossy, picture-perfect swipe taken out of a name-brand variety, but the homey appeal is part of the charm. Spooned into overnight oats or used to top pancakes, the small-batch recipe can be tasted. Once you've tried it, a store-bought jar may never taste the same.