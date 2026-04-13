Can You Grow Oranges Indoors? Here's What It Takes To Pull It Off

Orange trees are delightful to grow. Their flowers are beautifully fragrant and can be used to make your own orange blossom water. Their leaves have a distinctive flavor, with culinary uses all of their own. And, of course, who doesn't love to start the day with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice? If you live somewhere with a cold climate, though, or if you just don't have a garden, there's no need to feel left out. It's entirely possible to grow an orange tree indoors.

Lemon trees can grow well indoors, too. In fact, any citrus tree can make an excellent houseplant. And while an indoor tree will never grow as large (or produce as much fruit) as its outdoor cousins, with the right care, it can still grow healthy and strong. Getting your own tree started can be very simple — even the seeds from store-bought oranges are usually quite easy to germinate and grow. To give your tree the best chance, though, it's best to look for specific varieties of orange that can thrive indoors, and some ideal choices are dwarf cultivars, like the Dwarf Trovita or Dwarf Campbell Valencia. Because one of these trees won't grow so tall, it'll need less attention as it grows, and it's less likely to take over an entire room. Then, to make sure your orange tree stays lush and healthy, you just need to give it the right growing conditions to keep it happy.