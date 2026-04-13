Can You Grow Oranges Indoors? Here's What It Takes To Pull It Off
Orange trees are delightful to grow. Their flowers are beautifully fragrant and can be used to make your own orange blossom water. Their leaves have a distinctive flavor, with culinary uses all of their own. And, of course, who doesn't love to start the day with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice? If you live somewhere with a cold climate, though, or if you just don't have a garden, there's no need to feel left out. It's entirely possible to grow an orange tree indoors.
Lemon trees can grow well indoors, too. In fact, any citrus tree can make an excellent houseplant. And while an indoor tree will never grow as large (or produce as much fruit) as its outdoor cousins, with the right care, it can still grow healthy and strong. Getting your own tree started can be very simple — even the seeds from store-bought oranges are usually quite easy to germinate and grow. To give your tree the best chance, though, it's best to look for specific varieties of orange that can thrive indoors, and some ideal choices are dwarf cultivars, like the Dwarf Trovita or Dwarf Campbell Valencia. Because one of these trees won't grow so tall, it'll need less attention as it grows, and it's less likely to take over an entire room. Then, to make sure your orange tree stays lush and healthy, you just need to give it the right growing conditions to keep it happy.
Keeping your orange tree happy
Fortunately, orange trees enjoy the same temperatures as humans, and are most comfortable at around 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (though they'll do fine in a much wider temperature range, as long as they don't get too cold). The most difficult part, for many people, is making sure an indoor tree gets enough light. If you want it to produce fruit, a tree will need at least eight hours of sunlight — and ideally up to 12 hours! You'll want to give it your largest, brightest south-facing window.
Also important is water. It's common advice that most houseplants die from too much water, and orange trees are no exception. Your tree will not like excessive water at all. Be sure to grow it in soil that drains well, and don't keep it constantly wet, so it'll develop healthy roots. It's best to only water your tree when the soil starts to look dry, but keep in mind that it'll need more water whenever it gets more sunlight. Your orange tree will also need the right soil and plenty of fertilizer. Much like tomato plants, citrus trees need to be fed well. You can buy specially made citrus fertilizer, or if you prefer the natural route, you can apply natural compost to the topsoil twice a year.
It may not be easy to grow oranges in the comfort of your own home. A tree grown from seed will take years to produce fruit, and when it does, those fruits will take months to grow and fully ripen. Until then, though, you'll still get to enjoy a stunning houseplant.