Why Your Tea Bags May Contain Microplastics (And What To Use Instead)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us are aware of microplastics and their unfortunate ubiquity in our environment, including our air, water, and food. These nearly invisible plastic particles are so common in our everyday lives that we're all likely eating a credit card's worth of plastic every week. Microplastics have been found in almost all parts of the human body, including blood, organs, tissues, and saliva, but what's even more horrifying is that the smallest microplastics, called nanoplastics, have even been found inside human cells. Microplastics have been linked to increased cancer risk, heart attacks, infertility, and more. While this may feel overwhelming as avoiding all microplastics in the environment is nearly impossible, there are steps you can take to reduce exposure to them. If you're a tea drinker, one of the simplest changes you can make is to ditch tea bags that are made with plastic.

Some teabag makers use microplastics to keep the structure of the bag whole in hot water and to seal the edges. In a 2024 study, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona showed that when introduced to hot water for brewing, commercial tea bags made with polymers including nylon-6, polypropylene and cellulose "release millions of microplastics." As the consumer drinks the tea, they're also drinking those microplastics and nanoplastics, which work their way into the body. Other studies have shown that brewing one single serving of tea in a bag made from plastics can release over 11 billion microplastics and 3 billion nanoplastics. If you're a habitual tea drinker, it's hard to fathom how many microplastics have entered your body over many years.