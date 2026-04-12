Planting This Flowering Ground Cover Helps Garden Fruit Trees Thrive

Unfortunately, planting a thriving fruit garden isn't as simple as watering a few plants. There are pests and pollinators to think about, soil and sun to consider. But believe it or not, there is a companion plant you can add to your fruit garden that will cover the ground and help your garden fruit trees thrive. It's called borage, and it's prettier than it sounds.

Borage is an annual, flowering plant in the same family as forget-me-nots. It's fairly hardy and low-maintenance and does well in most soil and various levels of sunlight. Borage is a great addition to your fruit garden because it attracts pollinators like bees and hummingbirds and fully covers the soil, keeping it damp and protecting important insects that keep pests away and help your fruit trees grow. Its very presence in your fruit garden promotes biodiversity and enriches the soil with its constant turnover of organic material. This creates the best possible environment for your fruit trees and bushes.

Another benefit of borage is its beauty! The plant has small but vibrant blue-purple flowers that add a gorgeous pop of color to your garden. Its fuzzy-looking stems also add to the drama. The flowers and leaves of the borage plant are edible, as well. It's not just beneficial for the fresh food you're growing in your garden. It also qualifies as fresh food itself! You can add the edible flowers and leaves of your borage plants to your salads or cocktails; they're said to have a slight cucumber-like flavor.