Avoid Bland Shrimp Forever When You Season It Like This

Shrimp might be one of the easiest things to cook. It's relatively cheap, can be ready in no time, and has a mild, slightly sweet flavor that pairs well with an endless array of ingredients. But if you're not careful, shrimp can also turn out extremely bland. You can avoid this awful fate with just one simple extra step: season both sides of the shrimp.

It can be tempting to throw any protein on a pan and add the seasonings to only the top layer, but that doesn't always work out, especially with shrimp. If you don't take the time to season each piece thoroughly, the flavors can get completely lost, even in a robust sauce. Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli emphasizes this crucial tip in her recipe for shrimp scampi, which she shared on The Food Network.

Guarnaschelli seasons her shrimp by laying them out and sprinkling them with kosher salt from a height. Then she flips each one over and repeats the process. In a clip shared on Youtube she says, "Make sure you get it on all sides. I will take the time to turn these over and season them on both sides." This is because unlike other types of fish, shrimp doesn't contain anything that will add more flavor, like a layer of fat. There's nowhere to hide, so to speak. This is true both for seasoning and cooking. As Guarnaschelli puts it: "Shrimp has nothing to protect it ... no fat, no skin, no nothing."