Give Chicken Wings Picture-Perfect Glaze With One Last-Minute Ingredient

Whether you're watching the big game or preparing a seasonal soiree, chicken wings are an ideal appetizer to please a variety of palates. A crispy baked chicken wings recipe starts with a handful of basic ingredients and yields a portion of oven-baked goodness. If you want to give your next batch of chicken wings a finishing touch that looks as good as it tastes, add a few knobs of butter to the piled-high plate before serving.

This easy addition works for a number of reasons. For one, regardless of your choice of marinade, a small pat of butter added to a plate of still-warm, saucy chicken wings will melt in the residual heat and provide an eye-catching, glossy look overall. It just takes a quick toss with some tongs to let the butter fully coat your chicken. In addition to making your plate of wings even more aesthetically pleasing, the extra fat provides the benefit of even more flavor.

Two to three small pats of butter should suffice, but you can use your best judgment based on how many chicken wings you've got on your plate. An herbed or garlic butter sauce makes an excellent dressing for your wings, particularly if you're not partial to spicy varieties. A little extra butter on top will go a long way. With just a few simple ingredients, you can make a batch of chicken wings to suit just about every poultry-lover's appetite.