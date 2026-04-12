Unsalted Vs Salted Butter: What's The Difference, And Which Is Better For Baking?

The primary reason why you'll want to bake most recipes with unsalted butter is to control its flavor. "Because baking requires precision, many pastry chefs prefer unsalted butter so they can control the exact amount of salt in a recipe," says Garrelts. When you use unsalted butter, you can always add however much salt you need yourself.

On the other hand, when using salted butter, you are at the mercy of however much salt the chosen brand has decided to add to its product. While you may assume that this quantity is standardized (when has a recipe ever listed the brand of butter it should be made with?), the reality is that salt content can vary significantly across butters. Typically, salted butter contains between 600 milligrams (¼ teaspoon) and 900 milligrams (½ teaspoon) of salt per stick — that's a pretty wide margin.

If you come across a recipe that calls for salted butter but only have unsalted, you can safely add ¼ teaspoon of salt per stick. Alternatively, if your recipe calls for unsalted butter and you bought the salted kind, well, you may have to do some minute tinkering with other salty ingredients to get its flavor just right. It's easier to just buy unsalted butter in the first place.