These Are Seattle's Best Restaurants For Salmon, Recommended By A Longtime Resident

The literary phrase "water, water everywhere" rings true about Seattle in so many ways. The city is defined by its water everywhere, from houseboat living to waterfront dining, and when romping around aquatic playgrounds, fishing lakes, and city-park waterfalls — not to mention when watching home-bound salmon return to local streams after years away. It's that magnificent salmon that forms the core of Seattle's seafood identity, with traditional salmon-cooking traditions handed down from generations of Pacific Northwest Native culture.

The salmon-centric culture of Seattle fascinated me when I first moved to the Emerald City — and continues to do so decades later. As you can imagine, diners flock to classic salmon-centric restaurants, seafood shacks, alder-smoked salmon houses, lakeside salmon spots, and a string of salmon-grilling cafes and fine dining destinations on Piers 54 and 57 at downtown's Elliot Bay.

As a big fan of both salmon and dining out, I've enjoyed many of these cultural culinary experiences over the years. Here are a few that currently draw me back over and over again, grounding me in the deep essence of Seattle living.