10 Best Chinese Food Cookbooks For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most Americans love Chinese food. That's not an exaggeration, but a fact. If you need more proof, here's a statistic for you: There are more Chinese restaurants in the U.S. than there are McDonald's locations. Seriously, it's true. Most of these establishments offer American-Chinese food, which, while beloved, is not quite the same as the Chinese food you'd enjoy in, well, China.

If you want to eat authentic Chinese recipes, accurate to the different cultures and regions in the Asian country, a good place to start is with a decent cookbook. Sure, it does involve you putting the takeout menu down and picking up a cleaver, but the result will be well worth the time investment. Trust us.

Below, we've gathered up some of the best Chinese food cookbooks to get you started. And don't worry if you're not a whizz in the kitchen, because all of them are suited to beginners.