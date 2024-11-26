The First Dish To Try If You're New To Sichuan Cooking, According To A Chef

When most of us think of Sichuan cuisine, spicy hot pots, chili-oil spiced dan dan noodles, and kung pao chicken probably come to mind. As one of China's most globally popular cuisines, Sichuan cooking encompasses countless dishes that you can make at home. We asked a Chinese American chef and expert what the first dish to try should be if you're new to Sichuan cooking. Shirley Chung suggested a lesser-known dish that's both easy to make and representative of Sichuan culinary traditions and flavors.

Advertisement

Chef Chung said, "Water boiled beef/meat (spicy oil poached beef) is the first dish I would recommend for beginners to make. As long as you learn to properly velvet the meat, this dish is fast and easy to make."

Water boiled beef or spicy oil poached beef is known in Chinese as shuizhu niurou and encompasses not only Sichuan ingredients, but also cooking methods developed in the Sichuan province. It's a well-rounded dish that consists of vegetables, thinly sliced beef, and the numbing chilies that the Sichuan province is so famous for. While boiling beef may sound like a strange concept, the process is actually about poaching strips of beef cut against the grain in an aromatic broth (not plain water), and only delicately cooking them to ensure a tender texture and a flavorful infusion. The broth is initially heated to a boil before adding the beef, reducing the heat, and gently simmering for a few minutes until the beef is just cooked through. The objective with this technique beef is to lock in its tenderness fast in preparation for a spicy chili oil finish.

Advertisement