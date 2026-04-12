The 10-Second Trick That Stops Smudged Icing From Ruining Pastries
We've all been there. You spend hours running around the kitchen trying to create the perfect tray of cupcakes or frosted pastries, only to finish up your masterpiece and realize that you haven't thought about how exactly you're going to store them. There's nothing more annoying than watching your hard work get ruined by a layer of sticky cling film, but you need to cover up baked goods somehow in order to transport them or keep them fresh. Luckily, there is one simple trick you can utilize to keep your icing smudge-free when you cover it — and it takes just seconds to set up.
All you need to do is take a few toothpicks, stick them around the baked goods in scattered spots, and then balance the cling film on top. You'll still be able to wrap the plate or tray around the bottom, keeping everything sealed, but you won't have to deal with any smudging. You can even use cotton swabs – just cut the ends off one side and stick them into the surface. The trick works particularly well for something like a chocolate layer cake or a frosted hummingbird cake, where you won't notice the small holes. But there are ways to avoid leaving behind any marks, too.
How to wrap a cake without toothpicks
Another trick you can try is taping a few bendy straws to the bottom of your dish with the longer ends sticking up. Just like with the toothpicks or cotton buds, gently use the straws to balance the layer of cling wrap, being careful not to apply too much pressure to the top. Some people have gotten even more crafty, opting to use things like the plastic rings from the top of milk cartons to balance the cling wrap. To try it out, gather a few of the rings and place them between slices of cake or cookies on a tray.
Birthday candles are also an easy option if you're making a birthday cake, and mini marshmallows work too. Whatever you end up using, make sure you have enough little barriers around the edges of the cake to keep the cling wrap away from the edges, and don't forget the middle.
You should only need a few layers of wrapping to keep things like cakes fresh, especially if they're being stored in the fridge. If you're freezing baked goods, always use two layers of wrapping. And if you're really worried about marks, you could wait to frost your cake until right before serving so that any holes get covered up. But at the end of the day, people probably won't notice — and it will look better than a bunch of smooshed frosting will.