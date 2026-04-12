The 10-Second Trick That Stops Smudged Icing From Ruining Pastries

Another trick you can try is taping a few bendy straws to the bottom of your dish with the longer ends sticking up. Just like with the toothpicks or cotton buds, gently use the straws to balance the layer of cling wrap, being careful not to apply too much pressure to the top. Some people have gotten even more crafty, opting to use things like the plastic rings from the top of milk cartons to balance the cling wrap. To try it out, gather a few of the rings and place them between slices of cake or cookies on a tray.

Birthday candles are also an easy option if you're making a birthday cake, and mini marshmallows work too. Whatever you end up using, make sure you have enough little barriers around the edges of the cake to keep the cling wrap away from the edges, and don't forget the middle.

You should only need a few layers of wrapping to keep things like cakes fresh, especially if they're being stored in the fridge. If you're freezing baked goods, always use two layers of wrapping. And if you're really worried about marks, you could wait to frost your cake until right before serving so that any holes get covered up. But at the end of the day, people probably won't notice — and it will look better than a bunch of smooshed frosting will.