What Many People Get Wrong About Instant Pots

The Instant Pot debuted in 2010 but became all the rage in 2016. That year, 215,000 of them were sold on Amazon Prime Day. Despite their popularity, there are still some things people get wrong about Instant Pots, especially those who are less familiar with them. One key thing to know about an Instant Pot before adding one to your own kitchen gadget repertoire is that they're not always as fast as you'd think.

Tasting Table spoke to Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," about how people sometimes mistake the Instant Pot for a kitchen time saver. "The 'Instant' in Instant Pot is a little bit misleading," she said. "When you cook something in the Instant Pot, it'll sometimes take less time than on the stove, but sometimes not." Still, that doesn't mean there isn't a benefit to using the Instant Pot in terms of time management. One you get used to what an Instant Pot is and how to use it, you'll learn how it can benefit you most.

"I think of it as a time-saving device in the sense that cooking is much more hands-off than with other methods," Morante clarified. "Once you've set it up, you can do something else while the food is cooking. And if you take a little while longer than expected to come back to your Instant Pot, it's fine — the 'Keep Warm' setting allows the food to hold for as long as you need it to." With so many tasty Instant Pot recipes available, you're never backed into a culinary corner.