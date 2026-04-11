Make Pewter Shiny Again With Ketchup, Vinegar, And Other Kitchen Staples

Pewter is much less prominent than modern-day tableware counterparts, even though it's been cradled by human hands for at least 3000 years. Somewhere along the way, stoneware, glass, stainless steel, melamine, and other materials took over the dining domain, relegating old-fashioned pewter to yesteryear collectibles or decorative purposes. Fortunately, the classic soft beauty of this mellow metal is having a comeback, bringing with it questions on how to keep it shiny, clean, and practical for everyday use. The secret is definitely not harsh commercial cleaners.

It helps to first understand what pewter actually is, and why keeping it lustrous isn't as easy as popping it into a dishwasher. Rather than being a pure metal, pewter is a tin-based alloy, now made with mostly tin plus small amounts of other metals for extra strength, including copper, antimony, and bismuth — but never the dangerous lead as in days gone by. Tin is a relatively soft metal, and pewter wears a naturally muted shine, one that requires a gentler touch to restore or maintain the patina. That's why you'll be reaching for everyday kitchen staples such as mild dish soap, vinegar, flour, or even ketchup.

When pewter looks dull or flat, it may only need a careful clean and a light polish. Simply hand-wash it gently with a soft cloth in warm water and mild dish soap, and rinse. If that did the trick, you're golden. If not, out come those pantry items.