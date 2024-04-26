How A Bit Of Ketchup Will Help To Clean Your Rusty Cast Iron Pan

It's heartbreaking when patches of rust develop on a beloved cast iron pan and adversely affect the flavorful seasoning that's been baked into the surface after years of careful use. Moreover, it's time-consuming to clean it well before you can safely season it again. Luckily, there's a no-fuss way to clean a rusty cast iron pan that doesn't require oodles of time and chemicals; smother it in ketchup. While it may sound odd, this pantry staple wicks away rust, making easy work of restoring a skillet to its original condition.

Rust can develop on cast iron cookware if it isn't dried thoroughly after use, or if it's been stored in a damp space. It also has an unpleasant odor and is unsafe to ingest so you must remove it from your pans before cooking. Ketchup removes rust because it's an acidic food with a pH of approximately 3.9. It contains inherently acidic ingredients, such as vinegar and tomatoes, explaining why it can trigger acid reflux or heartburn. In the same way that cola-flavored drinks containing phosphoric acid can remove rust, the natural acid in ketchup eats away at the iron oxide on cast iron pans so they can be restored to their former glory.