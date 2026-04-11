Guy Fieri's Key To Better Chili Lies In A Can Of Beer
Guy Fieri's personality isn't the only thing that is bold. His approach to chili packs just as much punch. On the list of Fieri's secret ingredients for chili is beer, and cooks who have tried the hack rave about the results. "I use beer and once I started... I will never stop," wrote a fan on Reddit. "It REALLY gives something special to chili. And I don't even drink beer."
Adding beer is a simple process anyone can perfect, resulting in an elite-tasting batch of chili you'll want to revisit again and again. As beer-enhanced chili simmers, alcohol cooks off, leaving a concentrated dose of malty, hoppy, fermented flavor that deepens the taste. "I was so shocked at how much of a game changer it was. Something so small that adds BIG flavor. The alcohol cooks off, but the flavor is amazing," agreed someone on Reddit.
A long list of other ingredients contributes to what has been dubbed Fieri's dragon's breath chili, including diced Anaheim and poblano chilis, caramelized onions, jalapeños, bell peppers, garlic, and an array of spices. The assembly also simmers for two full hours. "It's easier to tell us what you DID NOT put in that chili," quipped a viewer on YouTube. In addition to several kinds of meat — chuck roast, ground beef, and Italian sausage — Fieri dumps 12 ounces of lager into his chili recipe, adding the beer along with spices to help deglaze the pot. He also serves his chili with a cheese and beer sauce.
Beer packs a punch into bowls of chili
Before the first taste of this rich chili reaches your lips, a drool-inducing aroma will fill your kitchen. "The smell of beer added to browning beef is heaven," described a cook on Reddit. "There is something special about the aroma and flavor of a beer and tomato broth with cumin, various hot peppers, and other herbs and spices in chili," agreed another.
Different beers lend unique flavors to homemade recipes, so you can experiment to find the right taste for you. Lagers result in malty, lighter chili, while stouts pack deeper, robust flavor into bowls. Hoppy IPAs stand up to spice, but will need to be used carefully to avoid tipping flavors out of balance. A malty, red ale can bring sweetness to recipes. Some home cooks like big flavored beers for their chilli, using Bell's Hopslam – an Imperial IPA, and other beers with bourbon and coffee flavors, or Stone Xocoveza — a spiced chocolate stout — to make incredible bowls of chili. Let taste buds be your guide.
Those who shy away from spicy foods may not be eager to dip into Fieri's recipe, but any lover of hot, smoky chili will have a direct ticket to Flavortown. Use it to top the next batch of chili hot dogs you serve at home. Though Fieri presents his bowls with French fries, some fans have paired the hotter recipe with cinnamon rolls for a sweeter companion. Leftover beer can refresh the palate between spoonfuls.