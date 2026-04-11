Guy Fieri's Key To Better Chili Lies In A Can Of Beer

Guy Fieri's personality isn't the only thing that is bold. His approach to chili packs just as much punch. On the list of Fieri's secret ingredients for chili is beer, and cooks who have tried the hack rave about the results. "I use beer and once I started... I will never stop," wrote a fan on Reddit. "It REALLY gives something special to chili. And I don't even drink beer."

Adding beer is a simple process anyone can perfect, resulting in an elite-tasting batch of chili you'll want to revisit again and again. As beer-enhanced chili simmers, alcohol cooks off, leaving a concentrated dose of malty, hoppy, fermented flavor that deepens the taste. "I was so shocked at how much of a game changer it was. Something so small that adds BIG flavor. The alcohol cooks off, but the flavor is amazing," agreed someone on Reddit.

A long list of other ingredients contributes to what has been dubbed Fieri's dragon's breath chili, including diced Anaheim and poblano chilis, caramelized onions, jalapeños, bell peppers, garlic, and an array of spices. The assembly also simmers for two full hours. "It's easier to tell us what you DID NOT put in that chili," quipped a viewer on YouTube. In addition to several kinds of meat — chuck roast, ground beef, and Italian sausage — Fieri dumps 12 ounces of lager into his chili recipe, adding the beer along with spices to help deglaze the pot. He also serves his chili with a cheese and beer sauce.