Dry-Brine Your Chicken Thighs Like A Pro For Tender Meat And Crisp Skin
There are so many chef-approved tips out there for prepping meat. Some swear by certain marinades or seasoning blends, while others constantly warn about the importance of bringing everything to room temperature and patting dry. And then, of course, we have brining, which feels like its own beast. But if you're making chicken thighs, it is something you should seriously consider, according to barbecue expert Scott Thomas, owner of Grillin' Fools and Cookin' Fools.
We spoke to Thomas about some of the best ways to make chicken taste restaurant worthy, and he said that a dry brine can help achieve two main goals: crispy skin and a tender texture. Unlike a wet brine, a dry brine doesn't involve using any water or liquid. "A dry brine involves salting the meat and putting it in the fridge overnight," he explains. "The salt draws some moisture out of the skin while injecting some salt molecules into the chicken cells."
The whole process basically creates a natural brine on the surface of the chicken that gets reabsorbed, leading to a juicier, more flavorful result that isn't diluted by any water. Dry brining works particularly well for chicken thighs, as there isn't any excess moisture that could cause sogginess. "This will help the skin to get crispier," Thomas adds, "and the salt will actually break down the connective tissues in the meat, too, which will make it more tender."
How to dry brine chicken
The idea of covering your meat in salt might take a little getting used to, but you don't want to be shy. Most chefs use kosher salt, which is around half as salty as table salt. When cooking chicken thighs, you want to use around ½ tablespoon of Diamond Crystal kosher salt per pound. It might look like a lot, but you won't taste it. Other salts will work fine, but you need to be careful with smaller crystals as they tend to fall off the meat.
"Start with a cookie/baking sheet with a rim around the outside," Thomas instructs. "Set a cookie cooling rack on the rimmed cookie sheet. Place the raw chicken in a bowl and throw in the salt." It's here that he recommends adding a little baking powder to the salt, as "it will greatly increase the crispiness of the skin." This is because, like salt, baking powder breaks down the proteins on the surface of chicken and draws moisture from the center, leading to more caramelization.
Once your chicken is coated in the mixture, just place it on top of the rack and toss it in the fridge for two to 12 hours. You can leave it for up to 24 hours, but somewhere around the six-hour mark works best. "I don't like going more than 12 hours as the salt can start to cure the meat at that point," Thomas adds.