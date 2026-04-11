Dry-Brine Your Chicken Thighs Like A Pro For Tender Meat And Crisp Skin

There are so many chef-approved tips out there for prepping meat. Some swear by certain marinades or seasoning blends, while others constantly warn about the importance of bringing everything to room temperature and patting dry. And then, of course, we have brining, which feels like its own beast. But if you're making chicken thighs, it is something you should seriously consider, according to barbecue expert Scott Thomas, owner of Grillin' Fools and Cookin' Fools.

We spoke to Thomas about some of the best ways to make chicken taste restaurant worthy, and he said that a dry brine can help achieve two main goals: crispy skin and a tender texture. Unlike a wet brine, a dry brine doesn't involve using any water or liquid. "A dry brine involves salting the meat and putting it in the fridge overnight," he explains. "The salt draws some moisture out of the skin while injecting some salt molecules into the chicken cells."

The whole process basically creates a natural brine on the surface of the chicken that gets reabsorbed, leading to a juicier, more flavorful result that isn't diluted by any water. Dry brining works particularly well for chicken thighs, as there isn't any excess moisture that could cause sogginess. "This will help the skin to get crispier," Thomas adds, "and the salt will actually break down the connective tissues in the meat, too, which will make it more tender."