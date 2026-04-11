The Reason Tina Turner Never Drank Alcohol

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Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and reinvention, built a legendary, multi-decades career thanks to her resilience and incredible musical talent. Though she endured constant prying by the paparazzi into her private life since she first became a star in the 1960s, one lesser-known aspect of her life is that she largely avoided drinking alcohol. The reason goes back to the difficult and dangerous years she spent married to Ike Turner, a relationship that deeply shaped her career and many of her personal choices.

Turner first met Ike Turner in the late 1950s, and their first relationship was as a musical partnership called the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. After a brief relationship with Ike's bandmate, Tina and Ike got together and were married in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1962. Though their band had major hits like "River Deep — Mountain High" and "Proud Mary," the relationship behind the scenes was dark and disturbing. In her 1986 memoir "I, Tina: My Life Story," Turner describes years of physical abuse, emotional manipulation, and a tense atmosphere fueled by drugs and alcohol.

That same year, she gave an excruciatingly honest interview to Rolling Stone, in which she described her survival techniques: "Psychologically, I was protecting myself, which is why I didn't do drugs and didn't drink. I had to stay in control. So I just kept searching, spiritually, for the answer." Turner certainly isn't the only celebrity who abstained from drinking — plenty of American presidents have also said "no" to alcohol.