Costco Shoppers Say This Beloved Kirkland Flour Is Getting Harder To Find
Costco shoppers love their Kirkland Signature almond flour, with many finding the quality outstanding at such a low price (3-pounds for $16.49 online from our local store). Even when compared to Bob's Red Mill and Blue Diamond, buyers of almond flour prefer the Costco brand in their baking.
"Here's something I want everybody to know: Costco sells a bag of almond flour (3lbs) for $11.89, which is sooo much cheaper than Bob's Mill or Trader Joe's. And I really don't think there's any difference quality-wise!" said one person on a macaron sub on Reddit. And board members agreed, touting its quality in macaron baking but also in almond flour pancakes, as a cobbler crumble or streusel topping, and biscotti. One professional baker shared that they use it for the 1,500 macarons their bakery makes weekly.
It seems the only problem customers are having with the flour is not being able to find it on store shelves. "My only complaint is that I can no longer purchase this product at the club store in my area (Long Island, NY)," one customer wrote in a review shared on Costco's website. "This product has been a staple product in clubs for as long as I can remember, but now it's only available online at a higher cost, which takes away both convenience and value." And this was a sentiment quite a few customers shared. Oddly enough, quite a few of them were also in the Northeast territory — Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New York specifically, from what we uncovered.
Luckily this flour only seems to be going one place: customer carts
It may make some feel better to know we could not find any evidence that Costco is getting rid of the Kirkland almond flour. While the company is notorious for dropping beloved items without notice, that doesn't seem to be the case here.
One explanation for stores not having the almond flour in stock could be territory shortages, which isn't uncommon. But customers also need to take into account product popularity. Some stores may not be able to keep it in stock, even with a gross supply. People following gluten-free, keto, and low-carb diets are looking to almond flour to fulfill their bread and baked good needs. It's a great flour substitute with a plethora of nutrients, like vitamin E and magnesium. It provides good, healthy fats and can possibly lower LDL. And it has protein. Plus, with its naturally sweet flavor, it's even tastier in sweet treats.
So, while it might be inconvenient and a bit pricier to buy Costco's almond flour online, for true fans, it may be your only option. Costco does offer two-day delivery that is free with a $75 purchase. Beyond that, it could be time to talk with your local store or send a customer email. You'd be surprised how much customer feedback means to companies. Let them know you want your flour back on the shelves. You just might get it.