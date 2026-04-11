Costco Shoppers Say This Beloved Kirkland Flour Is Getting Harder To Find

Costco shoppers love their Kirkland Signature almond flour, with many finding the quality outstanding at such a low price (3-pounds for $16.49 online from our local store). Even when compared to Bob's Red Mill and Blue Diamond, buyers of almond flour prefer the Costco brand in their baking.

"Here's something I want everybody to know: Costco sells a bag of almond flour (3lbs) for $11.89, which is sooo much cheaper than Bob's Mill or Trader Joe's. And I really don't think there's any difference quality-wise!" said one person on a macaron sub on Reddit. And board members agreed, touting its quality in macaron baking but also in almond flour pancakes, as a cobbler crumble or streusel topping, and biscotti. One professional baker shared that they use it for the 1,500 macarons their bakery makes weekly.

It seems the only problem customers are having with the flour is not being able to find it on store shelves. "My only complaint is that I can no longer purchase this product at the club store in my area (Long Island, NY)," one customer wrote in a review shared on Costco's website. "This product has been a staple product in clubs for as long as I can remember, but now it's only available online at a higher cost, which takes away both convenience and value." And this was a sentiment quite a few customers shared. Oddly enough, quite a few of them were also in the Northeast territory — Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New York specifically, from what we uncovered.