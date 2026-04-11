Make Mushrooms A Gourmet Burger Topping By Braising Them In This Liquid
A mushroom and Swiss cheese burger is certainly up there as one of the classic burger variations, though its exact history is unknown. Many folks first experienced this premium upgrade at a Hardee's in the 1980s or as a Whataburger fan favorite that recently made a comeback. But whether you nab one through the fast food drive-thru or prefer to grill out at home, we can all agree that nothing goes better with a juicy burger than an ice-cold beer. So, it only makes sense to work in a pint or two in any way you can. Mushrooms are already a gourmet burger topping, but braising them in beer transforms them from a simple garnish into something far more delicious.
Braising is a slow-cooking method that adds more depth to meat, but it also works just as well with mushrooms. You'll want to start by heating a tablespoon or two of butter or good olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Then come the mushrooms. There are so many types of mushrooms and ways to cook them, but cremini, button, or portobello are your best bets here as they have simple, complementary flavors and are readily available at mainstream grocery stores. Cook the mushrooms for several minutes, until all the moisture is gone and they begin to brown. You can then throw in whatever aromatics or herbs you'd like: Shallots, garlic, onion, and/or thyme all go well. Cook briefly until you can smell their fragrance, then prepare for thy beer.
Cooking mushrooms with alcohol enhances their natural umami
There are a few essential tips you should know before cooking with beer. Do a little research to understand the styles of beer and what flavors you want your mushrooms to pick up. Any kind of brown ale works here, although if you really want to taste the beer, try a porter. Anything not too hoppy and not too bitter is a good pairing. If nothing else, you can't go wrong if you simply choose from our list of the best beers to pair with these types of burgers.
Pour in enough beer to partially cover the mushrooms, then reduce the heat and let it simmer gently. Stir occasionally, while checking to make sure the mushrooms are absorbing the beer and the liquid is reducing into a delicious glaze. You'll know it's ready to pull them off the heat when the 'shrooms are tender and glossy. Once you've melted your cheese of choice on the bun, top with plenty of drunken mushrooms and thinly sliced raw onions, if you roll that way.
Cooking mushrooms in alcohol is nothing new, although you'll more often see recipes for white wine sauteed mushrooms. Mushrooms are basically nature's sponges, soaking up whatever liquids and flavors you'd like them to take on. Cooking them in beer is a simple enough technique with results that are richer and more layered, and instantly elevates your next burger or side dish.