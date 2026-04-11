Make Mushrooms A Gourmet Burger Topping By Braising Them In This Liquid

A mushroom and Swiss cheese burger is certainly up there as one of the classic burger variations, though its exact history is unknown. Many folks first experienced this premium upgrade at a Hardee's in the 1980s or as a Whataburger fan favorite that recently made a comeback. But whether you nab one through the fast food drive-thru or prefer to grill out at home, we can all agree that nothing goes better with a juicy burger than an ice-cold beer. So, it only makes sense to work in a pint or two in any way you can. Mushrooms are already a gourmet burger topping, but braising them in beer transforms them from a simple garnish into something far more delicious.

Braising is a slow-cooking method that adds more depth to meat, but it also works just as well with mushrooms. You'll want to start by heating a tablespoon or two of butter or good olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Then come the mushrooms. There are so many types of mushrooms and ways to cook them, but cremini, button, or portobello are your best bets here as they have simple, complementary flavors and are readily available at mainstream grocery stores. Cook the mushrooms for several minutes, until all the moisture is gone and they begin to brown. You can then throw in whatever aromatics or herbs you'd like: Shallots, garlic, onion, and/or thyme all go well. Cook briefly until you can smell their fragrance, then prepare for thy beer.