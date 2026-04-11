Why The 60/40 Rule Is Important For Steak That's Cooked To Perfection

When you're new to cooking steak, one of the hardest aspects to master is timing. Once the steak is overcooked, there's no taking it back. You don't want to constantly poke the steak with a thermometer and risk losing its flavorful juices. You need to flip it at the right time to ensure it cooks evenly throughout, develops a good sear, and reaches the ideal internal temperature. The 60/40 rule helps achieve those goals. It states you need to cook your steak for 60% of the full cooking time on one side, then flip and cook the other side for the remaining 40%.

The 60/40 rule can be adapted to any type of steak or cooking method. You just need to know your full cook time and determine when to flip. There are a few key factors to determine how long to cook a steak normally, and the thickness of the steak is up there along with the cut and the temperature of the pan or grill. If you're cooking a one-inch steak over medium high heat, the entire cook time might just be seven minutes for a perfect medium rare. That would be roughly four minutes on the first side and three minutes on the other.

Usually, when cooking a steak, especially on the grill, you want even heat for good grill marks. Flipping once means your steak will cook thoroughly and look good when it's presented, and the 60/40 rule helps ensure that.