Forget Traditional Italian Lasagna And Give It A Leaner, Spicier Flavor

Lasagna is the unexpected opportunity for your favorite store-bought buffalo sauces to shine. A 12-ounce bottle should be enough for a three-layer lasagna dish, serving up to 12 people. Alternatively, just whip up a batch right at home with hot sauce, vinegar, butter, and some robust spices. This way, you can decide how spicy you want your lasagna to be, as well as make other modifications. For example, consider throwing in tomato sauce to evoke that classic lasagna essence. Anyone who wants a sweet undertone will appreciate a splash of brown sugar or molasses, and for folks in search of something to cut through all that richness, fragrant fresh herbs will do the trick.

For the chicken, shred the breast into ribbony pieces or dice it into small cubes, perhaps using other cuts like the thigh. You can even use rotisserie chicken or your leftover buffalo chicken wings. Not ready to give up on that familiar ground beef texture? Ground chicken makes a fine substitute. Amplifying the savory warmth in chicken meat, you can also use a bit of chicken broth, whisked into the sauce, and any dairy ingredient you're using.

No less important is the cheese. The usual choices, like ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses, are foolproof every time. However, with buffalo sauce in the dish, blue cheese isn't such a bad idea, either. This timeless pairing typically strikes tangy magic on celery stalks and chicken wings, and rest assured, it will enchant your lasagna all the same.