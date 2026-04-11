Forget Traditional Italian Lasagna And Give It A Leaner, Spicier Flavor
You never really have to wonder what a lasagna will taste like. Whether it arrives on a fancy restaurant plate or in your grandma's tupperware, it's always safe to assume you're going to get that hearty, tangy blend of béchamel and bolognese sauces. Unfathomable as it may seem, these traditional Italian sauces are not your only options. Every once in a while, try your hand at a buffalo chicken lasagna. Familiar separately, these two elements make for the most one-of-a-kind lasagna.
You may know it primarily as a trusty companion to chicken wings, but a good buffalo wing sauce is no less a delight in lasagna. Defined by a distinct spiciness, there's nothing quite like its sharp, vinegary depth, punctuating an otherwise vibrant heat. If those flavors alone aren't enough to light up your lasagna, then you can count on its buttery richness to do the trick. It's exactly the base that takes those melty cheese and tender pasta beyond their one-note simplicity, yet still exudes the comforting fullness we rely on lasagna for. Meanwhile, the savory chicken meat is imbued with the buffalo sauce's own complexity, and as we all know, this flavor combination never disappoints.
A lasagna twist that comes in different layers
Lasagna is the unexpected opportunity for your favorite store-bought buffalo sauces to shine. A 12-ounce bottle should be enough for a three-layer lasagna dish, serving up to 12 people. Alternatively, just whip up a batch right at home with hot sauce, vinegar, butter, and some robust spices. This way, you can decide how spicy you want your lasagna to be, as well as make other modifications. For example, consider throwing in tomato sauce to evoke that classic lasagna essence. Anyone who wants a sweet undertone will appreciate a splash of brown sugar or molasses, and for folks in search of something to cut through all that richness, fragrant fresh herbs will do the trick.
For the chicken, shred the breast into ribbony pieces or dice it into small cubes, perhaps using other cuts like the thigh. You can even use rotisserie chicken or your leftover buffalo chicken wings. Not ready to give up on that familiar ground beef texture? Ground chicken makes a fine substitute. Amplifying the savory warmth in chicken meat, you can also use a bit of chicken broth, whisked into the sauce, and any dairy ingredient you're using.
No less important is the cheese. The usual choices, like ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses, are foolproof every time. However, with buffalo sauce in the dish, blue cheese isn't such a bad idea, either. This timeless pairing typically strikes tangy magic on celery stalks and chicken wings, and rest assured, it will enchant your lasagna all the same.