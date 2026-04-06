Chick-Fil-A Is Breaking Its Promise To Only Use Cage-Free Eggs By 2026

Chick-fil-A consistently tops the satisfaction rankings of fast-food consumers, and its restaurants blow away the competition in per-store earnings, making it the envy of the quick-service food world. However, in 2016, it joined a host of other national chains in making a promise to have 100% of the eggs served in its restaurants be cage-free by 2026. Yet it has not fulfilled that promise, even as others have.

At the time of writing, Chick-fil-A still acknowledges its cage-free promise on its website: "Currently, our ability to meet this commitment in the stated timeframe is uncertain due to numerous industry dynamics and the significant impact the bird flu has had ... on our industry." Chick-fil-A has not stated what percentage of its eggs are cage-free, only that it continues to follow state-level laws, which means in states like California and Colorado that have mandated cage-free eggs, it would use them.

It may make some sense that bird flu delayed Chick-fil-A in fulfilling this promise, but the numbers on cage-free eggs say otherwise, and plenty of other chains have managed to hit that goal already. In particular, McDonald's eggs and Starbucks eggs — two huge chains with a lot more egg on their menus — both managed to hit 100% cage-free eggs by 2024. So it's clearly possible for large chains to pull it off with current supplies.