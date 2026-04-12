Can Adults Order From Olive Garden's Kids Menu? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward

Whether you're just not that hungry or trying to save a few bucks, ordering off the kids menu can be a great way to feel satisfied and stay within your budget. However, the policy on whether adults can order off the kids menu varies by chain — and even by location. So, what's Olive Garden's policy, and can you take advantage of this Olive Garden secret menu hack? Like many other restaurant chains, it's ultimately up to the manager to set the rules, although servers may have some say, too.

Officially, Olive Garden states that diners must be 12 and under to order off the kids menu, which comes with a kids activity booklet to keep them entertained while you order and wait for the food. All kids menu items come with a side and a drink, in a smaller portion, of course. Unofficially, though, the rules can, and often are, bent to accommodate guests.

On Reddit, most employees and diners say it's rarely a problem. The only caveat is that they may not provide a kids drink. Many locations follow a "let the guest win" approach, valuing customer loyalty over a strict policy. At some locations, though, they stick to the rules and won't deviate for any reason. Overall, Olive Garden seems to be fairly lenient, as long as it's reasonable and your entire party isn't ordering exclusively from the kids menu. Otherwise, you can enjoy your Olive Garden favorites in a smaller portion without a problem, or head elsewhere for some of the best fast food kids meals adults can order.