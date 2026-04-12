Can Adults Order From Olive Garden's Kids Menu? The Answer Isn't So Straightforward
Whether you're just not that hungry or trying to save a few bucks, ordering off the kids menu can be a great way to feel satisfied and stay within your budget. However, the policy on whether adults can order off the kids menu varies by chain — and even by location. So, what's Olive Garden's policy, and can you take advantage of this Olive Garden secret menu hack? Like many other restaurant chains, it's ultimately up to the manager to set the rules, although servers may have some say, too.
Officially, Olive Garden states that diners must be 12 and under to order off the kids menu, which comes with a kids activity booklet to keep them entertained while you order and wait for the food. All kids menu items come with a side and a drink, in a smaller portion, of course. Unofficially, though, the rules can, and often are, bent to accommodate guests.
On Reddit, most employees and diners say it's rarely a problem. The only caveat is that they may not provide a kids drink. Many locations follow a "let the guest win" approach, valuing customer loyalty over a strict policy. At some locations, though, they stick to the rules and won't deviate for any reason. Overall, Olive Garden seems to be fairly lenient, as long as it's reasonable and your entire party isn't ordering exclusively from the kids menu. Otherwise, you can enjoy your Olive Garden favorites in a smaller portion without a problem, or head elsewhere for some of the best fast food kids meals adults can order.
How diners get around the rules
If you're set on getting a kids meal, there are a few ways around it. One of the only loopholes that may work is having a doctor's note or card stating a medical reason for needing smaller or kids-size portions. "I've seen cards people carry that basically state 'I've had gastric bypass surgery please allow me to order from the kids menu,'" states one diner on Reddit. Some have tried to replicate these cards using versions sold online, but we don't suggest going to these lengths to save some money.
The most effective way to order from the kids menu without pushback is to order online for pickup or delivery. "If it's online no one cares. In store, I'm sure servers will be annoyed and think you're cheap and not going to tip, but it's not that big of a deal," one Redditor said. On that note, it's generally good etiquette to tip just as if you ordered an adult entrée to avoid side-eye and keep things fair.
And if you get a firm no, there are still ways to get more out of your Olive Garden meal for less. Beyond sharing meals, you can order from the "Lunch-Sized Favorites" (available Monday through Friday until 3 pm) or the "Lighter Portions" section. The create-your-own-pasta option is another budget-friendly pick, and it comes with a complimentary soup or salad. Finally, there's the unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks option. Just remember, it's dine-in only and cheaper during lunch.