Why Some 'Healthy' Snacks Might Leave You Hungrier

Lots of people trying to improve their diet turn to new healthy snacks to bridge the gap between meals, but quickly find they aren't as satiating as they would like. It's a tough balance to strike. You don't want to be pounding too many calories, but those celery sticks, baked chips, and raisins are leaving you with hunger pangs. And then of course you go running to old standbys, defeating the whole point of eating a healthy snack. We spoke with Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, and ask her why "healthy" snacks often leave you hungry.

"Healthy snacks can be low in calories, such as veggies with low-calorie dip, or a small amount of fruit," Luk says. "Depending on someone's activity level that day or baseline metabolism, they may need a more substantial snack." The reality is that even though you may be trying to avoid calories or eating too much, you can't just fill your stomach with low-calorie treats and expect to feel full. You still need to match the activity level you live at — at least 2,000 calories for adult women and 2,600 for men — even at only moderate levels.

Instead of focusing on low-calorie snacks as "healthy," you should be paying more attention to the nutritional content of your snacks, as food with more macronutrients will fill you up fast, while also providing healthy vitamins and minerals. They may be more calorically dense than some "healthy" snacks, but feeling full sooner will mean you eat less.