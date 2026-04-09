This Simple But Refreshing Gin Cocktail Captures Star-Crossed Romance In A Glass

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Just like the Shakespearean play it's named after, the Juliet & Romeo cocktail brings its own sense of romance, drama, and urgency. This modern classic may inspire passion and longing, but will end with, hopefully, little more than an evening of debauchery. No tragedies here.

At first sip, this alluring beauty, created by Toby Maloney of Chicago's iconic cocktail bar The Violet Hour, can be classified as a classic gin sour, with a base of gin, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice, but that's only the beginning of the story. As its foundation, this cocktail requires the notes of juniper and citrus found in a London dry gin such as Beefeater, but in a pinch you could also use Tanqueray or Sipsmith.

Other essential players includes cucumber, rosewater, mint, simple syrup, a hint of Angostura bitters (which offers warm notes of cinnamon, clove, orange peel, and gentian root), as well as a dash of salt, which according to the drink's creator is essential to making this cocktail truly "pop."

As with most things, the devil's in the details. In this surprisingly simple yet technically-driven recipe, a pinch of salt is added to muddled cucumber to enhance its crisp, clean natural flavor; the mint leaf garnish is delicately adorned with just three drops of the bitters; and ideally, the drink should be served in a chilled coupe. But nobody will judge you if you drink it out of a juice glass. We do what we must.