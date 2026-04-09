This Costco Pizza Kit Brings Gourmet Flavor To 'Date-Night' Dinners
Pizza from Costco may not sound the most romantic date night idea, but getting a pie from the grocery store doesn't necessarily mean a food court slice. From hefty wheels of aged cheese to the occasional rare bourbon, Costco knows a thing or two about gourmet — and its Truffle Pizza Kit is the latest high-end pick that's perfect for date night dinners.
Created by Borgo de Medici, a company that sells Tuscany-made goods, the $29.99 kit has everything you need for a romantic evening at home. The collection comes with wheat flour used to make the dough, and various truffle-infused toppings to flavor the pizza. The tomato sauce features the paste and pulp from the fruit, as well as traces of summer truffle. To top off the pizza, there's a sunflower and extra virgin olive oil blend flavored with truffles, and a black truffle sauce that melds the rare fungi with champignon and porcini mushrooms, along with black olives.
Instead of ordering in, the pizza truffle kit gives you and your partner a chance to make a romantic dinner from scratch — without having to source too many ingredients on your own. To make the dough, you'll need pantry staples like sugar, yeast, and salt. Making the pizza is like any other recipe, but with tastier results. With 4.6 stars on Costco, shoppers loved the airy crust, gourmet flavor, and the fact that the kit yields up to six pizzas, making it a bang-for-your-buck item.
Serve truffle pizza with these sides to elevate date night
To complement the Italian pizza, pair it with a chopped caprese salad. The mix of grape or cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil adds a fresh touch in contrast to the earthy truffle pizza. Top off the salad with a generous amount of coarse sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper, and balsamic vinegar, and toss some arugula in for a peppery bite. If you'd like something sweeter to accompany your pizza, bacon-roasted roots with rosemary honey features a blend of carrots, turnips, beets, and rutabagas that make a cozy pair.
The kit doesn't come with toppings, so you can always add in your own to bulk up the pizza. Truffle's deep, woodsy flavor works well with hearty game meat. Add slices of wild boar sausage or ground venison to the pie. Slices of salty prosciutto or bresaola are also great choices to amp up the umami-rich mushrooms.
Of course, a good bottle of vino is the cherry on top of date-night dinners. Opt for a full-bodied red like Syrah or Nebbiolo, or keep things light with some swoon-worthy white wines such as a Chardonnay or Verdicchio.