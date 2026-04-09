This Costco Pizza Kit Brings Gourmet Flavor To 'Date-Night' Dinners

Pizza from Costco may not sound the most romantic date night idea, but getting a pie from the grocery store doesn't necessarily mean a food court slice. From hefty wheels of aged cheese to the occasional rare bourbon, Costco knows a thing or two about gourmet — and its Truffle Pizza Kit is the latest high-end pick that's perfect for date night dinners.

Created by Borgo de Medici, a company that sells Tuscany-made goods, the $29.99 kit has everything you need for a romantic evening at home. The collection comes with wheat flour used to make the dough, and various truffle-infused toppings to flavor the pizza. The tomato sauce features the paste and pulp from the fruit, as well as traces of summer truffle. To top off the pizza, there's a sunflower and extra virgin olive oil blend flavored with truffles, and a black truffle sauce that melds the rare fungi with champignon and porcini mushrooms, along with black olives.

Instead of ordering in, the pizza truffle kit gives you and your partner a chance to make a romantic dinner from scratch — without having to source too many ingredients on your own. To make the dough, you'll need pantry staples like sugar, yeast, and salt. Making the pizza is like any other recipe, but with tastier results. With 4.6 stars on Costco, shoppers loved the airy crust, gourmet flavor, and the fact that the kit yields up to six pizzas, making it a bang-for-your-buck item.