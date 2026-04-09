Adding Liquid To Your Slow Cooker Isn't Always Necessary. Here's When You Can Skip It

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The convenience of a slow cooker is unmatched. When you're working all day, it's a relief to put something in a slow cooker in the morning and have dinner ready by the time you get home. Slow cookers offer bold, developed flavors, well-cooked proteins, and a nearly endless number of possible dishes. Figuring out how much liquid to add can take some trial and error, though. So, we went to an expert to get the inside scoop.

We spoke with Clare Andrews, known as "the Queen of Gadget Cookery" and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," who offers us her take on when to add liquid to a slow cooker. "It's not always necessary to add liquid when using a slow cooker," she reveals. "Ingredients like meat and vegetables naturally release their own liquid. Because the lid stays on and very little evaporates, that moisture builds up and creates a cooking environment like a gentle steaming or braising."

So, what slow cooker recipes require added liquid? Andrews says that depends it on what you're cooking. "Add liquid for dishes like soups, stews, or curries where you want a sauce or broth," she explains. "You can usually still add some liquid for tougher cuts of meat, to help with slow braising and prevent sticking early on." If something has a lot of moisture, you may not need to add any extra liquid at all. If you do add some to already moist ingredients, the results could be too watery.