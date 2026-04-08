Add This To Your Burger Mix For A Steakhouse-Style Upgrade

Hamburgers are an all-American tradition, but not all burgers are created equal. There is a big difference between frozen patties, a Big Mac from McDonald's, a homemade burger, and a handcrafted steakhouse-style version. If you want to make your own burgers closer to a steakhouse quality one that's packed full of flavor, the key may be in an umami-rich addition like a steak sauce-infused panade.

If you have ever grilled a burger made from nothing but ground beef, you may notice it lacks the texture and depth of a steakhouse-style burger. There's a good chance it came out too bland and too dry. It's a great base and more satisfying than an overly processed frozen patty, but it needs a boost. That's where panade comes in. Long considered the best way to ensure juicy meatballs, a panade is a mixture of bread crumbs and milk, cream, or even broth. A panade that includes the classic steakhouse flavors of Worcestershire or steak steak sauce ensures a burger with bold taste mixed into every bite, not just in a layer of sauce on top.

The panade acts as a binder to hold the burger together, but it also retains moisture. As the exterior gets that crisp and tasty sear, the inside stays juicy and flavorful even if you overcook it a little. Panade will make the beef more tender, avoiding many of the pitfalls of a burger made without one.